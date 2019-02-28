LeBron James shares MVP bond with Patrick Mahomes in Twitter exchange

LeBron James has already entered playoff mode, but his accompanying social media shutdown hasn't yet commenced.

The Lakers star took a few moments early Thursday to respond to a tweet by reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, who had an up-close view of James' one-footed dagger 3-pointer against the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

King James, who was a pretty fair football player in his younger days, recognized Mahomes' breakout season in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs:

Good to have you in the building tonight MVP!! https://t.co/9qvrowSqPv — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 28, 2019

MORE: Mahomes SN's 2018 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

How close was Mahomes to James on that shot? This close:

James told reporters he didn't know Mahomes' seat location at Staples Center during the game. If only he had taken a glance to his right after that shot . . .

.@PatrickMahomes was right where he should be tonight, because MVPs sit courtside to watch @KingJames pic.twitter.com/YTF8hNcA9i — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 28, 2019

Mahomes has a way to go to match LeBron in the MVP standings (James has four to Mahomes' one), but the KC QB is just 23. James was 24 when he notched his first award in 2009.