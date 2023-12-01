LeBron James Says He'd Skip a Laker Game to Watch Son Bronny's USC Basketball Debut: 'Family Over Everything'

On Thursday afternoon, Bronny was cleared by doctors for a "full return to basketball" following his cardiac arrest in July

Frazer Harrison/Getty Bronny James and LeBron James attend the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California

Family comes first for NBA superstar LeBron James.

Following his team's frustrating 23-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers star, 38, told reporters his NBA obligations come second to being a father as his son, Bronny James, prepares to make his debut with USC.

Shortly before LeBron took the floor for Thursday's game, a representative for the James family confirmed that Bronny, 19, has been "cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball" after the USC freshman suffered cardiac arrest in July, and was later diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect" by doctors.

The statement, issued to PEOPLE, said Bronny will return to practice next week and be available for games "soon after."

With Bronny preparing for his official debut as a Trojan, reporters asked LeBron about the update and his plans for Bronny's first game.

"I'm looking forward to his first game. Whenever he’s cleared, and whenever he's ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we play, I'm going to have to catch them next game," LeBron said in a video shared by Spectrum Sports Net.

“I definitely gotta see Bronny’s first college game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.” LeBron James let #Lakers fans know he'll be out of the office for Bronny's debut. pic.twitter.com/kCBf9Ut0TJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2023

Several of LeBron's teammates who were in the locker room while LeBron spoke to reporters jokingly protested his plans to skip work for Bronny's debut.

"I told y'all on the plane," LeBron said to his teammates, "Family over everything, champs. I love y'all but I definitely gotta see Bronny's first college game whenever he's cleared and ready to go."

LeBron added, "It’s his passion and his joy. His family, his friends, and the game of basketball. He loves playing it, he loves competing, he loves just being out there."

And although Bronny was sidelined for recovery, LeBron says his son "has put the work in" to contribute to his team. "It'll be exciting," LeBron said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty LeBron James, Bryce James, Zhuri James, Savannah James, and Bronny James attend The 2023 ESPY Awards

Thursday's statement from the James family also thanked fans and friends for their support as Bronny recovered.

"The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community and especially the countless friends, family and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

USC's current record for the season without Bronny is at five wins and two losses. Bronny has participated in several team events, including the university's annual celebration to kick off a new college basketball season.

As a nod to his dad, Bronny will wear No. 6 for USC this season when he does make it on the court.

LeBron briefly wore the same number when he played for the Miami Heat in 2010, and later changed back to No. 23 when he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) is introduced during Trojan HoopLA

In May, LeBron said the day his son committed to play basketball for USC was "one of the best days of my life."

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," LeBron said on Spectrum SportsNet at the time.

"For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

He continued: "It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go to college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.



