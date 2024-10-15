LeBron James savors time as Steph Curry's teammate; doesn't know if it'll happen again

LeBron James (6) celebrated with Stephen Curry (4) and Kevin Durant after the U.S. men's basketball team beat Serbia in the semifinals at the Paris Olympics. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

LeBron James had competed against Stephen Curry, fought against him and the Golden State Warriors for NBA titles over a defining chapter in the league’s history.

Until this summer, they had never really played together. After winning gold during the Paris Olympics — an experience that saw Team USA tested in the kind of ways competitors like James and Curry crave — perspectives evolved.

“It was everything and more. I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere,” James said of the experience. “That’s what it was, being a part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I’ll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.”

It's a safe bet that the memories won’t affect the competition when the Lakers and the Warriors face off again, which will happen for the first time Tuesday during a preseason game in Las Vegas. But the success and images of James and Curry celebrating together have had people wondering if there’s a way the two could be co-workers again.

“I have no idea,” James said. “I have no idea.”

The likelihood of a Curry-James working relationship has to be considered incredibly low, considering the complications a trade would present should the two even try to force the issue, which no one has ever indicated is a thing that’s happened.

However, the time in Paris with Curry did more than just reinforce the things James has learned in the decade-plus of competition with the Warriors star.

“I think just when you’re around someone on a day-to-day basis, you’re able to be around them and you see how hard they work, you see how much they commit to the game, then that’s the appreciation and the respect right off top,” James said. “So, I understand what Steph has done for this game. I understand what he’s done for this organization, what he’s done for the community, people all over the world. Just by his approach to the game and how he is as a man. How he is as a family man. How he is as a husband, a dad, a son, all that stuff.

“So when you have that type of respect for somebody and then you get to be around them every day and you see the way they work and how they treat their craft, it’s a pretty cool thing. You’re able to just respect that and not take it for granted.”

LeBron James wants Bronny to speak for himself

The pressure and attention on Lakers rookie Bronny James through three games is different than it is on anyone else selected late in the second round, and for obvious reasons.

Through three games, it’d be a lie to say anything other than LeBron James' son has struggled. He’s made only one of 11 shots from the field and has five turnovers to a single assist. The Lakers have been outscored by 40 points in Bronny James’ 35.6 minutes, tied for the second-worst plus/minus in the NBA this preseason.

Asked how his son was handling the struggles and adjustments, LeBron James didn’t answer.

“You got to ask him. That’s a grown man. Ask him how he’s handling it,” he said. “And then we go from there. But he’s a grown man. He’s a professional. He can handle all this pressure himself. But we know why — good or bad why — the attention is here.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick said he didn’t think Bronny James was playing nervously in the preseason games.

“For us, the thing we've talked with him is, like a lot of young players, you just have to be more consistent with your energy and effort every day,” Redick said. “Not to say it's been bad, but like today had a great day of practice. We see flashes of that a lot. … I talked to him about the standard of who he is as a player, he'll eventually build that standard and it will be apparent every game."

Reaves ankle improving

Austin Reaves’ sore right ankle continues to improve, with the Lakers starting guard saying he could return to the court for some preseason action Tuesday if he continues to improve.

Reaves, who has been going through workouts with a brace on his ankle, said he began dealing with soreness after playing against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6 in Palm Desert. He didn’t play in the Lakers' win in Milwaukee.

For Reaves, who didn’t miss a game last season despite spending the previous summer with Team USA, it was a welcome day off.

“Where I came from, my basketball coach was our strength coach and like other stuff. We didn't really have all the resources that everyone has now. So even getting into the league my rookie year, I thought if you were in the training room, it meant you were hurt,” he said.

“So trying to grow out of that and getting into good habits of being in the training room every single day, just working on your body and making sure you're in a good spot to continue to play and be there for your team. That's the main thing. And like you said, anytime you can sit down, kick your feet up and relax, you need to do it. Because it's a long year.”

