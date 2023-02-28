LeBron James ruled out vs. Grizzlies, will reportedly miss extended time with foot injury

Feb 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and will reportedly be sidelined indefinitely with a right foot injury.

The Lakers announced his status for the Grizzlies game on Monday. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that there's fear that he's "likely to miss an extended period of time" with the injury.

James injured his foot in the third quarter of Sunday's 111-108 win that saw the Lakers rally from a 27-point deficit. ESPN cameras and microphones recorded James declaring "I heard a pop" after the non-contact injury as he clutched his foot in pain.

He returned to finish the game, where he tallied 26 points and eight rebounds in the rally. After the game, he was seen limping around American Airlines Center.

LeBron limps out of AAC — with a 27-point comeback win. pic.twitter.com/7jbcN5JgUG — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 27, 2023

Head coach Darvin Ham told reporters after the game that James was "good," but that he was scheduled for further evaluation on Monday.

“He’s good,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said on Sunday. “Our medical people are looking at him right now, and we’ll get a reevaluation in the morning.”

The extent of what Monday's evaluation revealed wasn't immediately clear. The Lakers are preparing for James' absence to extend for "multiple weeks," Charania reports.