LeBron James Reworks Nike's Air Force 1 With a Checkerboard Pattern

In honor of LeBron James' 19th NBA season, Nike has teamed up with the basketball star to rework the Air Force 1.

Inspired by the tropical winters of Los Angeles, the latest iteration of the classic silhouette boasts a light cream color upper accentuated with a checkerboard pattern on the quarters and rears. Midnight black covers the Swooshes and heels with hits of cerulean on the AF1 branding located on the tongue. James' logo is doused in a similar shade on the heel, providing a striking contrast to the muted colorway.

The eyestays house a smaller variation of the crown icon, while a moniker displaying "Strive For Greatness" is imprinted on the insoles. Rounding off the footwear style are the "Summit White" midsoles and outsoles.

LeBron James x Nike's Air Force 1 LBJ retails for £124.95 GBP (approximately $168 USD) via Nike SNKRS.