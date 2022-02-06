LeBron James returns to Lakers' lineup Saturday against Knicks

Lakers forward LeBron James last played on Jan. 25 against the Nets in Brooklyn. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)

LeBron James will return and start against the Knicks on Saturday night, giving the Lakers Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and James in the same starting lineup for just the 17th time this season.

James missed the last five games because of swelling in his left knee, the team vowing to not let James return until the issue was resolved.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Lakers upgraded James from doubtful to questionable, and after a pregame, on-court workout, James was cleared to go.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the team would be cautious with James' minutes in his return.

Before injuring his leg, James had scored at least 25 points in 18 consecutive games. The Lakers went 1-4 without James, including tight losses to Atlanta and the Clippers.

