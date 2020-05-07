LeBron James responds to Ahmaud Arbery killing, says black Americans being 'hunted'

LeBron James said Wednesday on Twitter that black Americans are constantly "hunted," a response to the fatal shooting Sunday of Ahmaud Arbery in his Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood.

The Lakers superstar made his thoughts known a day after video of Arbery's killing was made public. (WARNING: Violent images in the linked video.)

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the..... pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Arbery, 25, was fatally wounded after struggling with one of the men in the video. Police identified the men as Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. According to police, the men saw Arbery jogging, suspected him of being a burglar and began tailing him. The McMichaels are seen stopping Arbery, who was then shot after a physical confrontation.

The elder McMichael is a retired county police officer and district attorney's investigator in the Brunswick area.

Neither McMichael was arrested, but a grand jury will be empaneled to decide whether the two should be charged. The grand jury may not begin hearing evidence for at least another month, however; Georgia courts are closed until June 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today noted.

James has spoken out (and made gestures) in the past about other highly publicized killings of black Americans, including: Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Fla., outside Orlando; Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., outside St. Louis; Tamir Rice in Cleveland; Eric Garner in New York; Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La., and Philando Castile outside Minneapolis.