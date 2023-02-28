LeBron James Reportedly Set to Miss Extended Game Time Due to Foot Injury

LeBron James

LeBron James is going to be riding the bench for a while.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, 38, was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after he hurt his right foot in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The basketball star was also heard saying he "heard a pop" after a non-contact fall during the game.

While James managed to return during Sunday's game, assisting the Lakers to a 111-108 win, Lakers Coach Darvin Ham shared with reporters after the game that he was set to get a reevaluation in the morning.

League sources confirmed to The Athletic that James could be out for "multiple weeks."

James later updated fans with a photo of his wrapped foot and ankle to his Instagram story on Monday, captioning it succinctly, "Fkn sucks!!!!"

The injury comes in the middle of a career-high for the longtime basketball player.

Earlier this month, James recorded his 38,388th point in the NBA, officially making him the leading scorer in NBA history. The historical point that pushed James past the record's former holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar happened during the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the game, which the Lakers ended up losing 133-130, James told reporters he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to "feel that feeling again," referencing the moment his shot went in.

"Tonight I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena tonight when that shot went in and the roar from the arena, from the crowd," James described.

"Everything just stopped and gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around," he added.

"Seeing my family and the fans and my friends, it was pretty cool," James continued. "I probably can count on my hands how many times I've cried in 20 years, either in happiness or defeat. That moment was one of them."