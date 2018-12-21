LeBron James posts video of his son pulling off a ridiculous cross-up and driving to the basket

LeBron James was impressed by his son’s moves on the basketball court. (Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is his sons’ biggest fan. A day after James sent out a touching video featuring his son Bryce, he decided to show some love to his other son, LeBron James Jr.

James Sr. posted a video of James Jr. showing off some sick moves during a game.

As many people in the comments of that video have pointed out, James Jr. appears to use the crossover made popular by God Shammgod. If you don’t know much about that, you can easily find some videos online.

James Sr. has talked openly about his desire to play with James Jr. in the NBA one day. A lot would have to go right for that to happen, but it is possible. James Sr. would have to play into his 40s and James Jr. would have to keep impressing as he moves up the ladder.

The road ahead for Jame Jr. might be tough, but having LeBron James as both your dad and your biggest hype man can’t hurt.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

