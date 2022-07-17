  • Oops!
LeBron James plays in famed Drew League pro-am for first time since 2011

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
Some basketball fans waited overnight. The line to get into Los Angeles’ King Drew Magnet High School stretched for blocks once word got out that Lakers star LeBron James planned to play Saturday in the Drew League, the most famous pro-am basketball league in the country.

The gym was packed by the time James arrived, and he indeed played in the Drew League for the first time since 2011.

Before the game, James joked with Clipper Darrell before opening tip-off and shook hands with fans courtside. NBA.com and the NBA app televised the game. One of the NBA’s premier social media editors took photos and video. James’ Uninterrupted tweeted videos. ESPN’s Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin, among other reporters, were spotted in the gym.

James, on the same team with Los Angeles native and NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, missed his first shot, a deep 3-pointer, then made a baseline fadeaway and a spinning one-handed dunk.

James had 42 points and 16 rebounds as DeRozan’s MMV Cheaters defeated Black Pearl Elite 104-102.

It had been reported by ESPN that Kyrie Irving planned to play, but he had not arrived as of 5:30 p.m. ET. Early Saturday morning, DeRozan teased the possibility of James playing in a tweet, and Yahoo Sports confirmed the appearance later in the day. In a tweet last summer, James suggested it was getting close for another Drew League appearance.

The Drew League started in 1973 and has grown into the premier pro-am basketball league with several NBA players participating yearly. NBA contracts prohibit certain offseason activities, but the league sanctions player involvement in the Drew League and other prominent summer pro-am leagues.

Follow Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LeBron James plays in Drew League pro-am for first time since 2011

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five