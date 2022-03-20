LeBron James passes Karl Malone for 2nd all-time in scoring

·1 min read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles after the Lakers showed a tape to commemorate James' passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined points in regular season and playoffs. James achieved the feat on Feb. 12th. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In this article:
WASHINGTON (AP) LeBron James moved into second place on the NBA's career scoring list Saturday night, surpassing Karl Malone in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Washington.

James now trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead. He entered the game 19 points behind Malone's total of 36,928. After a six-point first quarter, James went on a scoring binge in the second that included a dunk and three 3-pointers.

The last of those 3s brought him even with Malone. Then he made a layup off a backdoor cut with 5:20 left in the quarter to move ahead.

Moments later, as Washington's Tomas Satoransky prepared to shoot free throws, James' accomplishment was put up on the video screen, and the crowd in Washington gave him a standing ovation. James acknowledged the cheers with a wave of his hand and exchanged a hug with Washington's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former teammate.

James then checked out of the game and received congratulations from teammates on the sideline.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points in his career. James has a chance to break that record next season if he's healthy enough.

James passed Malone in the same building where Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals moved past Jaromir Jagr and into third place on the NHL's career list in goals earlier in the week.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s