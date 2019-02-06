LeBron James passes 32,000-point threshold, sets sights on Michael Jordan

As a basketball player, LeBron James is best known for his well-rounded game that makes players around him better.

The fact that he’s one of the game’s all-time great scorers sometimes gets overlooked.

But he is. And Tuesday’s milestone should act as a reminder of the scoring threat he’s been throughout his 16-year career.

James passes scoring milestone, Michael Jordan is next

With a 3-pointer against the Indiana Pacers, James became just the fifth player in NBA history to pass the 32,000-point milestone. He trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the list.

While Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points remain a distant target for James, he’s on track to pass Jordan and his 32,292 points this season.

LeBron James passed another scoring milestone Tuesday and has his sights set on Michael Jordan next. (Getty)

