LeBron James passes 32,000-point threshold, sets sights on Michael Jordan
As a basketball player, LeBron James is best known for his well-rounded game that makes players around him better.
The fact that he’s one of the game’s all-time great scorers sometimes gets overlooked.
But he is. And Tuesday’s milestone should act as a reminder of the scoring threat he’s been throughout his 16-year career.
James passes scoring milestone, Michael Jordan is next
With a 3-pointer against the Indiana Pacers, James became just the fifth player in NBA history to pass the 32,000-point milestone. He trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan on the list.
While Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 points remain a distant target for James, he’s on track to pass Jordan and his 32,292 points this season.
