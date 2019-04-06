LeBron James no longer alone as best player in NBA — according to '2K'

LeBron James has stood above the pack in "NBA 2K" player ratings almost exclusively ever since 2010. Over the last nine years, The King has relinquished this crown only once, a two-month stretch during the 2015-16 NBA season in which Stephen Curry held at least a share of the title of the video game's best overall player.

It's happening again.

Coinciding with the struggles of James and the Lakers through his first season in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old has fallen back and allowed the two primary 2018-19 NBA MVP candidates to tie him atop the "NBA 2K19" ratings.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden stand at a rating of 96 Overall.

James, who now also sits at 96 Overall after losing a point in the game's latest roster update, began this NBA season in the top spot with an initial "NBA 2K19" rating of 98 Overall. Despite a solid season statistically, he has been hampered by a groin injury and questioned for his defensive effort. He will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and has been shut down for the remainder of the season.

Antetokounmpo-Harden-NBA2K-040519-2KSports-FTR

Harden this season had a stretch of 32 consecutive games in which he scored 30 or more points. Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the league's best record and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Harden began "2K19" rated 96 and dropped to 94 in early November; he battled back to 96 during his high-scoring run. The Rockets guard leads the league with 36.2 points per game.

Antetokounmpo was originally rated 94, a number that has climbed to match his stellar performance this season. He is averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Curry and Kevin Durant each are one ratings point behind the three leaders.

