LeBron James, NBA Players Shocked as Mavericks Trade Luka Dončić to Lakers for Anthony Davis in Blockbuster Deal: Photos

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and others reacted on Saturday to the reported historic trade that would send the 25-year-old point guard to L.A.

An unexpected blockbuster trade in the NBA involving five-time all star Luka Dončić and former NBA Finals champion Anthony Davis has sparked surprised reactions in players across the league — including Dončić's apparent new teammate LeBron James, per reports and plenty of in-game footage.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported, citing sources, that Dončić, 25, and his Dallas Mavericks teammates Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris were being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Davis, 31, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick, citing sources.

The major trade news was also reported by The Athletic, which cited league sources. Per the outlet, Dončić was eligible to sign a five-year, $345 million contract extension with the Mavericks this year. The trade also reportedly involved the Utah Jazz, who the outlet notes will acquire Jalen Hood-Schifino and some second-round draft picks.

After the news broke, players across the league shared their reactions. Jalen Brunson posted on X that he thought it was "April Fools," Alex Caruso wrote that he thought the reporter was "hacked" and Joel Embiid posted "WOWWWWW NO F WAY."

Among the many surprised reactions was that of James, 40. As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, who cited sources close to the NBA star, James reportedly learned of the deal "while he was out to dinner with his family" following the Lakers' latest victory against the Knicks.

"James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said," McMenamin wrote.

James also denied an additional report on Saturday night that he had grown "frustrated" with his longtime teammate Davis — who joined him and the Lakers back in 2019 ahead of their 2020 NBA Finals victory.

Following the trade reports, James responded to footage from CBS News on X, where NBA insider Bill Reiter claimed there was previously "talk within the Lakers organization" that James was apparently frustrated with his teammate.

"You a fkn lie!!!," James wrote, denying the report alongside both a clown and a lying-face emoji.



Not all reactions to the reported Dončić-Davis trade have taken place on social media, however. Throughout Saturday night, players including Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and others could be seen in footage shared by fans, looking at their phones with surprise mid-game while on the bench at their respective match-ups.

During their game against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, members of the Portland Trail Blazers also went viral for a clip of them apparently reacting to the trade in the middle of the match. In the footage, uploaded by ESPN, players Deandre Ayton and Jerami Grant could be seen standing up on the sidelines and reacting with surprise as they spoke with their teammates.

Durant, who spoke with reporters on Sunday night, called the move "crazy."

"I would've never thought Luka Dončić would get traded at this age, mid-season," Durant said. "The NBA is a wild place, man. If he could get traded then anybody's up for grabs."

"For the fans, anybody spectating, it's pretty fun. I know it's kind of nerve-wracking though for Luka, anybody in Dallas, L.A., AD, everybody involved, I'm sure. Their heads are spinning right now," he added.



