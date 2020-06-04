LeBron James, NBA players rip Fox News host for hypocrisy in defending Drew Brees

Laura Ingraham's views aren't lining up. More news at 11!

The Fox News host used her show "The Ingraham Angle" to defend Drew Brees after the Saints quarterback's recent comments about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees told Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brees heard plenty of criticism from NFL players who were eager to remind him the protests have never been about the flag, and he later issued an apology. But he wasn't the only one who received some strong feedback.

MORE: Saints players forgive Drew Brees

Several NBA players shared a video pointing out Ingraham's hypocrisy in how she approached Brees compared to her previous stance on LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Back in February 2018, Ingraham told James and Durant to "shut up and dribble" after they both shared their thoughts on President Donald Trump and how he "doesn't give a f— about the people."

"It's always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball," Ingraham said. "Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you're great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, 'Shut up and dribble.'"

Now let's fast forward to Wednesday's show and see what she had to say about Brees, who gets paid millions of dollars to throw a ball...

"Well, he's allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean, he's a person," Ingraham said. "He has some worth, I would imagine. I mean, this is beyond football, though. This is totalitarian conduct. This is Stalinist. And by the way, on the streets of New Orleans — we're looking at live pictures — they're shouting, 'Eff Drew Brees.'

Story continues

"That's what this moment has done to the beautiful team spirit of the New Orleans Saints."

Laura Ingraham’s comments on LeBron James Vs. Laura Ingraham’s defense of Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/Ki3uvK02o2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 4, 2020

Laura, why the sudden shift? Why are James and Durant not allowed to have a view? They are certainly both people, right? Just can't qwhite put my finger on the difference here.

"If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on," James said in a tweet featuring the video, "why we're acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here!"

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? ‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

Other NBA players, including James' teammates, continued to pile on Ingraham for the double standard. Maybe she should stick to talking about politicians.

Or maybe you shouldn’t listen to a racist fox news reporter who sways the world by what she says on air. The man has his own school that preaches togetherness https://t.co/ou5hPGZ63r — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 4, 2020

Stay woke! She’s been a racist! https://t.co/t7mOAqhl3w — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 4, 2020

Funny how the narrative changes.... https://t.co/8Nch5KTUmc — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 4, 2020

Is anybody surprised??? Black basketball players “shut up and dribble”

White football player who agrees with her “he’s allowed to have is view” & “this is beyond football” and it’s so natural to them https://t.co/s7jCBjTreQ

— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) June 4, 2020

Somebody needs to tell @IngrahamAngle to Shut Up and Listen tho https://t.co/HwUMsPEveG — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) June 4, 2020

Crazy how the narrative changes ‍♂️ https://t.co/VPrPDwA9Ly — Robert Covington (@Holla_At_Rob33) June 4, 2020

--She's giving us a window into how a bunch of others like her see us... https://t.co/EvpDnH2A5M — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 4, 2020

I just want to know everyone’s thoughts on this https://t.co/kvVBqTZeOY — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 4, 2020