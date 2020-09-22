LeBron James' More Than a Vote campaign vows to donate 100% of apparel proceeds to a nonprofit fighting for Black civil rights

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shows no sign of slowing down his efforts to register voters and advocate for social issues ahead of a contentious November election. The three-time champion’s More Than a Vote campaign has worked to register poll workers, open up more voting center and assist those ineligible to vote pay the fees to make them qualified.

Another part of his get out the vote efforts is selling merchandise with the promise to donate all profits to social justice organizations. On Monday, More Than a Vote dropped a new line of gear accompanied with powerful messaging. Available on the More Than a Vote store, find shirts, hats, hoodies and other accessories that according to the group, “make a statement.”

Make a statement. Make a difference.



All proceeds go to @866OURVOTE’s fight against voter suppression: https://t.co/Pypnsp15Te pic.twitter.com/kvjXABKncY — More Than A Vote (@morethanavote) September 21, 2020

As mentioned, earnings will be given to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Formed in 1963 under the direction of President John F. Kennedy, the Committee works to “secure equal justice for all through the rule of law, targeting in particular the inequities confronting African Americans and other racial and ethnic minorities.”

There are plenty to looks to choose from and we listed our favorites below. Scroll on to see what’s in stock and order one for yourself before they sell out.



