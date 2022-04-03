LeBron James to miss crucial game against Nuggets with ankle injury

  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
Shams Charania: Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeBron James out this afternoon, per the Lakers. That’s not good for their Play-In hopes. – 1:41 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star LeBron James will be out today vs. Nuggets as he deals with nagging ankle injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Lakers are currently one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot. – 1:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver not having Jeff Green or Zeke Nnaji as bodies that can credibly guard LeBron today is a big deal.
Gonna guess Austin Rivers starts, AG guards LeBron, and Jokić guards Davis. Unless Dwight Howard also starts in which case JaMychal Green gets the nod. – 1:19 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
LeBron chases the last crown left this season as the Lakers underachieve to the end …
+ more on Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant and the newly minted HoF’er Del Harris …
All here via my latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/king-james-c…1:00 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook is overpaid and having a rough season.
He may also be the best performer remaining from his draft class.
You usually don’t have a great season in Year 14 in the NBA.
(Which makes the play of LeBron and CP3, both older than Russ, look all the more impressive). pic.twitter.com/SoivUaGaOY12:14 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Trae Young moves past LeBron James in Estimated Wins, and past Giannis in Offensive EPM. He is definitely #AllNBA. pic.twitter.com/ImQkOicmHD9:17 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Career 30+ point, 10+ assist games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 94
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Trae Young 51 – 3:52 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Duke faithful have some good things to look forward to. Yankees baseball is just around the corner, the Cowboys will start training camp in a few months, and the Lakers still have LeBron. – 11:16 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is like the LeBron James of Final 4 games… had tremendous, over-the-top hype but somehow exceeded expectations ? – 10:47 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar remain out for tomorrow’s game at the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony’s probable, Anthony Davis and LeBron James questionable for LA. – 7:37 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) are questionable for game vs. Denver Sunday and that
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID related illness) is probable. – 5:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: “When it rains, it pours,” LeBron James said after another rough game in a season full of them but the Lakers on the brink of elimination es.pn/3K5Yuai4:46 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets – LeBron and AD are QUESTIONABLE – Melo is PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/dbyVjyObTJ4:28 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
The Cavs have clinched their first winning season without LeBron since 1998. pic.twitter.com/uplxfkEeMp3:19 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Special @LockedOnLakers mini-podcast for Saturday! Reaction to the Pelicans loss, the Lakers’ increasing likelihood of missing the play-in, LeBron and AD’s return and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…3:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most three-point misses in the clutch this season:
32 — LeBron
32 — Steph
LeBron is shooting 26% and Steph 18%. pic.twitter.com/F6tzQRZm4x2:45 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
With last night’s loss, the Lakers hopes of making the play-in tournament were all but dashed.
“The big picture is it was pretty much a must-win for us, and we didn’t get the job done,” LeBron James said.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/re…1:50 PM

Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says he was told that LeBron’s tweet was an April Fool’s joke at the same time he learned about it. He declines to say whether it was a funny joke or not. “I’ll leave that up to you guys to decide. I’ve got too much on my mind.” -via Twitter @hmfaigen / April 2, 2022

Jovan Buha: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis returning tonight against New Orleans. LeBron James is a game-time decision. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / April 1, 2022

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been officially upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @mcten / April 1, 2022

