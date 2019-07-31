LeBron James, Melvin Gordon among stars to congratulate Michael Thomas on record-breaking deal

After Michael Thomas reportedly became the highest-paid wide receiver with a five-year, $100 million extension, NFL and NBA players reacted to the big news.

Thomas was reportedly seeking a deal worth around $22 million per season and was holding out of training camp until the two sides reach an agreement he was happy with. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract, which was set to pay him $1,148,041 until an extension was reached.

Lakers star LeBron James sent his congratulations, while running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out in hopes of reaching a new contract with the Chargers, tweeted: "Get paid young .... get paid."

Here's a look at the reactions from current and former players to Thomas' record-breaking deal:

