Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What LeBron James and Luka Doncic have said about each other through the years

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the Mavericks defeat the Lakes at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and many other NBA stars were shocked when they learned Luka Doncic would be joining LeBron James as a Laker. Since the Slovenian arrived in the league in 2018, King James has always spoken highly of Doncic, and Luka has frequently expressed how much LeBron inspired him during his childhood.

Take a look at what they said to each other over the years down below:

LeBron on December 2018: 'I would like to play with Luka Doncic'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives toward the hoop as Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks defends during the second half at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

LeBron James puts Mavs' Luka Doncic on list of 'great players' in the NBA he'd like to play with

Doncic on December 2018: 'Maybe one day [I'll play with LeBron']

.

LeBron on November 2019: 'Keep going, you f------ bad mf'

WATCH: Lakers Edge Mavs in OT, LeBron Labels Luka 'a Bad MF'er'

LeBron on November 2019: 'I was able to inspire a kid who wasn't even in America'

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on November 01, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron outduels Luka as L.A. wins OT showdown

Doncic on January 2020: 'Playing against your idol for the first time, I was nervous'

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles into the defense of Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of a game at Staples Center on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic on what exactly Kobe Bryant said while heckling him in Slovenian: 'I can't say that'

LeBron on January 2020: 'He is well beyond his years'

Embedded content: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/2020/12/24/mavericks-luka-doncic-thrilled-lebron-james-wanted-shoe-deal/4042740001/

LeBron on December 2020: 'He's handling being a pro phenomenally'

.

LeBron on April 2021: 'You ain't serious man!'

.

Doncic on February 2022: 'As a kid, I look up to him'

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts with teammates Darius Garland #10 and Luka Doncic #77 in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Luka Doncic 1-on-1: Changing diet to transform Mavs' season, hope for Goran Dragic reunion and more

LeBron on February 2022: 'The way he plays reminds me of how I play the game'

.

LeBron on May 2022: 'Fav player under 25? Luka!'

.

LeBron on January 2023: 'Big-time players make big-time shots'

Jan 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during overtime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Luka shines in clutch, outduels LeBron in 2OT win

Doncic on February 2023: 'It's unbelievable what he's doing at 38'

.

Doncic on December 2023: 'The way he talks to me, it's amazing'

Doncic: It's amazing, man. The way he talks to me, it's amazing. One of the best. It’s just a great relationship. I'm glad that me from Slovenia, I can play games like this against LeBron. It’s just special

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: What LeBron James and Luka Doncic have said about each other through the years