LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers defeat Miami Heat to snatch NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers claimed their first NBA title for a decade after beating the Miami Heat 106-93 to take the final series 4-2.

LeBron James was named finals MVP and was immense for the champions in the last game as he scored a triple-double which included 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists,

Rajon Rondo exploded off the bench with 19 points with the same amount coming from Anthony Davis, who impressed on the defensive side of the ball.

The closing call as the @Lakers become 2020 NBA Champions, capturing their 17th title in franchise history! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/jjgr4qvQ1n — NBA (@NBA) October 12, 2020

Davis had 15 rebounds while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope netted 17 points for the Lakers.

Miami never recovered from a slow start despite Goran Dragic checking in for the first time since injuring his left foot in game one.

Bam Adebayo top-scored for Miami with 25 points as well as 10 rebounds, but it was Jimmy Butler’s quiet night that gave the clearest indication of Los Angeles’ dominance: he had had kept the Heat in the series previously but was limited to just 12 points courtesy of heavy defensive pressure.