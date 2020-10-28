LeBron James, Lana Del Rey, Natalia Bryant and More React to Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Win

Gary Gershoff/WireImage; Rebecca Sapp/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers have some A-list fans!

On Tuesday night, the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the 2020 World Series, which took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It was their first time winning the title in 32 years.

The Dodgers now join the Lakers as the second Los Angeles professional sports team to win a championship this year, and several celebrities who call the city home shared their excitement on social media.

"Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers &@Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS," Lakers player LeBron James shared on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

Former Los Angeles mayor and iconic Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video of himself saying, "It's time... for Dodger baseball" in his Terminator voice. He captioned the video, "Congratulations @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs."

Congratulations @Dodgers! What a fantastic championship. For the Dodgers fans out there, here’s my attempt at #ITFDB from earlier in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/BLzHF8Dw9d — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2020

The Dodgers' win also comes nine months after the death of Kobe Bryant, who became a city icon after joining the Lakers in 1996. His oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, 17, shared two sweet throwback photos with her dad at a Dodgers game.

Alyssa Milano also shared an old picture in honor of the victory, in which she was up to bat at the Dodger Stadium in her Dodger gear.

"TEARS! Woooooohoooooo! Thank you, #Dodgers!" she captioned the post.

Singer Lana Del Rey congratulated the Dodgers on Twitter, while actress Emily Osment couldn't contain her excitement over the win.

"Sobbing. go dodgers. we did it. we needed this. I love you, Los Angeles," the former Hannah Montana star shared.

Congrats Dodgers! — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) October 28, 2020

sobbing. go dodgers. we did it. we needed this. i love you, los angeles. — Emily Osment (@EmilyOsment) October 28, 2020

Actor Zachary Levi shared a post on Instagram with a photo of the team photoshopped to look like a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "This. Makes. Me. Sooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. Happy. 😭🙌 Congrats @dodgers. What a doozie of a year," he captioned the post.

Filmmaker and comedian Bill Burr, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, celebrated the team ending their decades-long wait for a championship win.

"Congrats to the Los Angeles Dodgers! Ending a 32-year drought! Great to see!" he wrote.

Congrats to the Los Angeles Dodgers! Ending a 32 year drought! Great to see! — Bill Burr (@billburr) October 28, 2020

While Los Angeles was the favorite to win heading into the series, Dodgers fans knew not to get their hopes up as the team came up short in their last two World Series appearances. In 2017, they lost to the Astros — who later were found to have been cheating throughout their season — then in 2018, they lost to the Boston Red Sox.

The 2020 championship is their first World Series win since 1988.

All of this year's World Series games took place at Globe Life Field to limit travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Only a small number of fans were allowed to attend, totaling just over a quarter of the stadium's maximum capacity.