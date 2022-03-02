LeBron James and Lakers fight back from down 21, fall to Mavs in frustrating finish

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Woike
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Mavericks
    Dallas Mavericks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LeBron James
    LeBron James
    American basketball player
  • Frank Vogel
    Frank Vogel
    American basketball coach
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic drives past Lakers forward LeBron James during the second half Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

LeBron James fell into the Lakers bench like a construction worker after a 16-hour day, arms and legs flying to the sides, head rolled back, looking to the ceiling.

He was exhausted, physically spent from fighting for position in the paint, mentally wiped out from another necessary comeback after the Lakers’ biggest weaknesses were mercilessly exposed by the Mavericks.

It was late in the third quarter Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, a flurry of James’ jumpers swinging momentum to the Lakers. But it wouldn’t stay there.

This year, it rarely has.

Slow on defense, cold on offense, frustration everywhere, the Lakers again dug a hole too deep to escape in a 109-104 loss.

The climb is brutal. And there’s no sign of it getting easier, the team with 21 games left to salvage some positives from a season defined by disappointment.

The script Tuesday — and from so many games this season — just won’t work. Their effort to undo a 21-point Mavericks lead with a dominant third quarter, which gave them the lead heading into the fourth, was wasted by a sputtering finish.

The Lakers are just too flawed, too short-handed, too inconsistent to survive falling behind by more than 20. With James, they’re good enough to come back and make it interesting. Without enough of everything else, they’re unable to win.

James had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Carmelo Anthony had 20 points off the bench and Malik Monk scored 17. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points.

Unlike their spiritless performance Sunday against New Orleans, which was a new rock bottom in a season with an ever-sinking floor, the Lakers played with plenty of heart against the Mavericks. But heart and effort aren’t enough, especially against a team with realistic playoff goals like the Mavericks.

After a tight first quarter, Dallas’ lead grew to as many as 21as the Lakers’ defense was toothless against Doncic and Jalen Brunson. They got stops in the third quarter and pushed in transition, undoing the lead and sending James to the bench in a heap.

And though the Lakers were able to build their lead to as many as six in the fourth quarter, they were outscored 15-4 down the stretch while the Mavericks surged into the win without much resistance.

“It’s just disappointing,” coach Frank Vogel said.

Lakers guard Malik Monk shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock and center Dwight Powell defend.
Lakers guard Malik Monk shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock, right, and center Dwight Powell defend during the second half Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Before their third straight loss, the man who was once supposed to take Vogel’s job spent Tuesday afternoon defending it.

Jason Kidd, hired to be a Lakers assistant before the team even had a coach, was seen by many as the likely successor if Vogel stumbled in his first months on the job in 2019. He, not Vogel, was the man with the tight relationships with the Lakers’ best players, and he, not Vogel, would satisfy the organization’s star-driven tendencies.

But as the Lakers kept winning, Vogel and Kidd formed a tight bond that’s continued now that Kidd is coaching the rival Mavericks. Kidd even left Vogel a gift in the visiting locker room the first time these teams met this season.

And Tuesday, before they played again, the Lakers in midst of a miserable slump, Kidd gave Vogel another one — an endorsement.

“He’s going to work through this process that he’s going through right now with his team. Frank is great coach in this league,” Kidd said, speaking softly but directly. “As much as we want to put blame on coaches, it’s a partnership. Players have to take accountability too.

“He’s won a championship here in L.A. And so I think he’s going to be fine.”

While not fully absolved of the Lakers’ failings this season — it’d be hard to call anyone with a fingerprint on this group blameless — Vogel’s been forced to scramble all season. And that scramble continued against the Mavericks with yet another starting lineup.

The Lakers opened the game with James at center, flanked by Austin Reaves, Monk, Stanley Johnson and Russell Westbrook. It was their 30th different starting lineup of the season, and anther one that didn’t lead to a win.

“What I’m doing right now, not good enough,” Westbrook said after another rough, five-for-17 shooting night.

It’ll be over soon enough, James and the team having plenty of time to rest if they can’t make the right changes.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trump Spox Has Bizarre Reason Why Biden Shouldn't Give State Of Union Address

    Liz Harrington claimed Biden’s presence was no longer needed because the former president already did his job for him.

  • Economy posts strong growth in Canada for 2021, with a stall in the final lap

    Statistics Canada data show Canada's economy grew 4.6 per cent for the year.

  • Why Scottie Barnes was ‘getting mad’ at Nick Nurse down the stretch of Nets game

    Nick Nurse was in a joking mood after the Raptors defeated the Nets for the second straight night, weighing in on the fans booing Goran Dragic and laughing about Scottie Barnes wanting more plays drawn up for him down the stretch. Nurse also discussed Malachi Flynn’s composure, and how he was proud of a young group closing out the game without VanVleet, Anunoby or Siakam on the floor. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Rondo will miss at least 2 weeks with sprained toe

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least two weeks with a sprained toe, the latest injury to hit the Cavaliers’ backcourt. Rondo sprained his right big toe in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s loss at Detroit on Thursday night. He didn’t finish the game, and the team said an MRI taken Friday revealed the sprain. The 36-year-old Rondo, acquired earlier this season after Ricky Rubio tore a knee ligament, made his first start since joining Cleveland. He was forced to have a larger role

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert