LeBron James, Kerry Washington And More Send Jamie Foxx Love After Medical Incident

Celebrities are sending love to Jamie Foxx after the actor suffered a health scare earlier this week.

“Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!!” LeBron James, who was impeccably impersonated by Foxx in 2017, tweeted on Friday. “Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing.”

Foxx is currently recovering from a “medical complication,” his family announced Wednesday on his daughter Corinne Foxx’s Instagram. The family said he “is already on his way to recovery and that they appreciated fans’ prayers.

While the family also made sure to ask “for privacy during this time,” social media posts wishing Foxx a speedy recovery were clearly not off limits.

Foxx’s “In Living Color” co-star David Alan Grier, who interviewed him last year while guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” tweeted: “I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon!”

“This an appreciation post for my friend @iamjamiefoxx,” wrote Garcelle Beauvais, who starred alongside him on “The Jamie Foxx Show” for five years until 2001. “J I love you so much !!! I want & need you to get better soon. sending you light love and prayers”

Kerry Washington, who played Foxx’s long-lost wife in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” in 2012, kept it short by writing on Thursday: “A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin.”

Foxx received additional support from “Red Pill” podcast host Van Lathan Jr., who tweeted Friday that Foxx “is one of the best, most humble and cool dudes in the whole town. Just letting everyone know.”

He later asked others to share “nice stories” about the actor ― and celebrities aren’t the only ones wishing Foxx well, as evidenced by the replies.

Check out some of the posts below:

Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 14, 2023

I’m praying for you Jamie Foxx. Get well soon! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bk2Uxhmy97 — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) April 13, 2023

Jamie Foxx is one of the best, most humble and cool dudes in the whole town. Just letting everyone know — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) April 14, 2023

