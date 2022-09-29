LeBron James Has Just Acquired a Major League Pickleball Team

LeBron James is committing to his love for pickleball with the acquisition of an official Major League Pickleball (MLP) team. Signing on with his business partner Maverick Carter and their company LRMR Ventures, the two look to capitalize on America's fastest-growing sport which currently has 4.8 million enthusiasts nationwide.

MLP is will be expanding the number of teams from 12 to 16 for to 2023 season as well as increasing its six-tournament prize pool to two million USD. On top of LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings, Gary Vee, Drew Brees, James Blake, Draymond Green, and Kevin Love are all putting money into the sport.

There's no news yet on which team they've staked, but for those looking to follow the developments of the sport, the 2022 season will wrap up in Columbus, Ohio from October 14 to 16 where 48 players will compete for a $319,000 USD cash prize pool with first place being awarded $100,000 USD.

