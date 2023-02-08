LeBron James is overcome with emotion after breaking NBA scoring record I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record in the third quarter of the Lakers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles

On hand for the historic feat was James’ predecessor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the two shared a nice moment to commemorate the occasion

In his first press conference after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gave a less than satisfactory answer to the question of why he deleted his apology for sharing antisemitic content from Instagram

Aaron Rodgers revealed his surprising next steps in the decision making process of whether or not he will play in the NFL next season

Plus: LeBron let his emotions spill out and showed the world that he’s human, just like the rest of us!