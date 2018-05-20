Did LeBron James intentionally snub a Donald Trump supporter at Game 3?

LeBron James may have intentionally not thrown his sweat towel to a Donald Trump supporter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Saturday. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

LeBron James dropped 27 points in Cleveland’s 116-86 blowout win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night.

Shortly before the end of the first half, though, James may have, sort of, interacted with a Donald Trump supporter sitting in the front row at Quicken Loans Arena while he was checking into the game.

After checking in at the scorer’s table, James was about to make his way into the game when he went to toss his sweat towel off to the side and away from the court.

A man wearing a red Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat was sitting in the front row, right next to where James was standing. The man motioned for James to toss him the towel — which would be an incredible souvenir to take home from any game James plays in, let alone a playoff game.

James, though, did not toss the man the towel. Instead, he hesitated a moment while looking in the man’s direction and then tossed the towel off to the side.

LeBron James deliberately throws towel beyond the reach of hopeful Trump supporter in the front row.

Excellent recognition and execution. @Ringer @SheaSerrano pic.twitter.com/mL2Lftoh1K — Unlimited Turbo (@unlimited_turbo) May 20, 2018





Now, there’s no way to know for sure if James deliberately snubbed the Trump supporter. For all we know, James didn’t even see the man. Or maybe James saw the man but simply didn’t recognize the hat that he had on — as he was probably focused on what was happening on the court — and just ditched his towel.

Story Continues

Or, based on how long James paused before tossing the towel off to the side, it’s totally plausible James recognized that the fan was a Trump supporter and decided not to give him the towel because of the hat.

And after seeing how James recalled every single detail of a Game 1 run — and having seen how he’s carried himself throughout the entirety of his NBA career — it’s absolutely believable that James had the vision to recognize that the fan was a Trump supporter and decided to specifically not throw him the towel, all without missing a beat on the court.

Maybe we’re looking too far into this and we’ll probably never know whether James’ towel throw was a deliberate snub or not.

However, we do know one thing for sure. James had a double-double with 27 points and 12 assists, shooting 8-of-12 from the field, in the dominant Game 3 win on Saturday night. And he did exactly what he wanted throughout the night.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Santa Fe athlete ‘shot in the back of the head’

• Woman furious at fellow Astros fan for interference

• Surging Tebow could be up for a major promotion

• NFL star offers to pay for funerals of Santa Fe victims

