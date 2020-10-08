LeBron James Honors Son Bronny on 16th Birthday: 'Love You Kid Until the Wheels Fall Off'

LeBron James/Instagram

LeBron James is reminding his son how special he is on his 16th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a heartfelt post to Instagram in honor of his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.'s milestone, including several photos of the father-son duo bonding both on and off the court.

"Happy 16th kid!!!!! 1 of a kind and I’ve loved every second of your existence so far in your young promising life! You’re SPECIAL kid(always know that)!" LeBron began the caption. "Continue to grow and continue to lead your generation to heights maybe you didn’t even think was possible because you guys are simply that SPECIAL!!"

The basketball player, 35, went on to thank Bronny for allowing him to play a pivotal role in his life.

"Thank you for allowing me to be your inspiration, leader, listener, mediator, as well as many more things but most importantly simply being YOUR DAD!" he continued.

"Love you kid until the wheels fall off and when they do we push the car to our destination side by side! Enjoy your day, your existence, your LIFE!! Live.Laugh.Learn.Love! 🙏🏾❤️🤴🏾👑 bronny," LeBron added.

The athlete also included the hashtag "Young Simba" along with a lion emoji.

The father of three featured pictures of Bronny as both a little boy and a teenager in the post. In the first photo, LeBron is seen holding baby Bronny against his chest while his then-newborn son is sleeping.

He also shared shots of his son sitting on the sidelines while the Lakers star played in an NBA game, and included photos of the two at Bronny's high school basketball games.

