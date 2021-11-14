LeBron James hasn’t had full practice or contact yet, remains day-to-day
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.”
Source: Twitter @RyanWardLA
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel had mentioned that it’s harder to go small without both LeBron and Ariza, the truly bigger/longer wings, but THT – thanks in part to his wingspan – can size up closer to that than the other LAL guards. – 2:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “looking good” physically in his individual workouts. James hasn’t done contact yet and Vogel isn’t sure if he’d need a full practice before playing again. Says James is still day-to-day. – 2:06 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel maintains that LeBron James is “day-to-day” moving forward. No update for tomorrow’s game. – 2:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
New lineup today:
Westbrook, Bradley, THT, ‘Melo and AD
“I feel like we need to shift a few things … now is the time,” said Vogel.
Vogel expects LeBron back soon, which would shift ‘Melo back to the bench. – 2:05 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “He looks good. He’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet.” – 2:05 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel said starting Melo was “the logical move” when LeBron was injured, but he was reticent to loose the energy he brings off the bench. Now as the Lakers are “shifting things around,” it makes sense to try it, he said. – 2:04 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says when LeBron James comes back that Carmelo Anthony will got back to his bench role. – 2:04 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron out again for tomorrow…THT is probable pic.twitter.com/Ax536dh5lc – 6:01 PM
