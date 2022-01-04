LeBron James Has a Goal to One Day Play in the NBA with Son Bronny: It Would Be 'Unbelievable'

lebron-james-b

Jay LaPrete/AP LeBron James with son Bronny

NBA star LeBron James still has a few more things to cross off his career to-do list before eventually hanging up his jersey. One of those is sharing the court with his son Bronny.

James and his wife, Savannah, appeared in a recent clip shared by Uninterrupted in which they spoke about their dreams for Bronny, a 17-year-old basketball standout at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

While Savannah said she wants Bronny to "be happy and find happiness in whatever it is that he does," James was more direct about what he envisions his son doing in the next few years.

"I want him to get to the NBA," James, 37, said in the clip, "I'm not even gonna lie."

"I want to be on the court with him," he added. "I think that would an unbelievable moment."

According to CBS Sports, Bronny will graduate from high school in 2023, the same year his father's current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers runs out (he could still sign an extension).

As it stands, Bronny will be eligible for the NBA Draft when he turns 19 (one season must pass after a prospect's high school graduation). If the NBA changes its draft rules before then, though, Bronny may be eligible to go straight from high school to the NBA in 2023, just as his father did in 2003.

James then could sign with the team that selects his son, making them the first father-son teammates in NBA history.

If this does come to fruition, they wouldn't be the first notable father-son pairing on an American professional sports team. Famously, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. first shared the field as members of the Seattle Mariners in 1990.

James could also stay with the Lakers or sign with another team, and if the two face each other in a game, they would be the first father-son opponents in NBA history.

James is still a highly effective NBA player in his late 30s.

Having won four NBA championships with three different franchises, he is considered one of the best to ever play the game — and if he can stay healthy enough to continue playing as he nears his 40s, playing with Bronny could become a reality.