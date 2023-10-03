LeBron James Gives Health Update On Son Bronny Months After His Cardiac Arrest

NBA legend LeBron James on Monday gave a health update on his elder son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout in July.

During a press conference as part of the NBA’s annual Media Day, the Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters that Bronny, 18, is “doing extremely well.”

“He has began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC,” James said, adding that his son had a “successful surgery” after his health scare.

“He’s on the up-and-up,” James continued. “Definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other. And we stuck behind each other and gave Bronny strength throughout the whole process.”

He added, “We’re happy to see where he is today, and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

LeBron James photographed with his son LeBron

LeBron James photographed with his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. on Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while he was practicing at the University of Southern California ahead of his first season with the school’s basketball team.

A family spokesperson said at the time that USC’s medical staff treated the teen before taking him to the hospital.

The James family said in a statement in August that Bronny’s cardiac arrest was due to a congenital heart defect.

“It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated,” the statement read. “We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future.”

On Monday, James said he plans to dedicate the upcoming season to Bronny.

“The only thing that matters is your family,” James said at Media Day.

He later thanked the USC training and medical staff for immediately treating the 18-year-old after his episode. He also shared his appreciation for the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

James, who also shares son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8, with his wife, Savannah James, had posted a message on Instagram about the need to “always remain strong” days after Bronny’s cardiac arrest.

“It’s my job to always remain strong & to show them the blueprint regardless of the outcome!” James captioned the post, which featured a photo of him practicing on a basketball court with Bryce.

