LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo to sit out Lakers-Bucks

Sorry, Milwaukee.

LeBron James is being shut down — for now. And the Bucks will be without their biggest star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, among others for Tuesday night's game.

James has been ruled out with groin soreness, the Lakers announced, while Antetokounmpo is nursing a sore ankle that had left him questionable for the game. He's listed as day-to-day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Pau Gasol and Donte DiVincenzo are out Tuesday.

Meantime, the Los Angeles Times reports that Lance Stephenson will miss another game because of a sprained toe and Josh Hart is in jeopardy of sitting out, though the Lakers could get Tyson Chandler back.

LeBron James (sore left groin) is out for tonight's game in Milwaukee. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2019

The announcement hit at least one fan particularly hard in the pocketbook, according to The Action Network. Someone paid $6,970.50 on StubHub for two courtside seats, presumably for an up-close look at James and Antetokounmpo.

$6,970.50: What a fan paid on StubHub, including fees, for two courtside seats tonight for Lakers at Bucks. Both LeBron & Giannis are not playing. ‍♂️ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 19, 2019

James played Sunday in the team's third straight loss, to the Knicks, after being rested Friday against the Pistons.

With the Lakers on the verge of missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, James' playing time already had been reduced to a career-low 35.3 minutes per game.

Story continues

MORE: LeBron James discusses pitch to upcoming free agents: Lakers 'cater to the players’ | Luke Walton defends LeBron James after ugly Knicks loss

According to The Athletic, Lakers coach Luke Walton said the team has not discussed shutting him down for the final stretch of the regular season.

The first-place Bucks (52-18) are slated to host the Lakers (31-39) at 8 p.m. ET.