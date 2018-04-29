LeBron James in Game 7s is a scary, scary sight
It’s LeBron James. It’s Game 7. It doesn’t get much better than that.
James will be in a Game 7 for the seventh time in his career when the Cavs face the Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Sunday at Quicken Loans Arena. James is 4-2 for his career in Game 7 with the last one being his most triumphant victory, an epic 93-89 win against the Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
This Game 7 against Indiana marks the first time James will play in a Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs.
As for his line in Game 7, James averages 33.2 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He’s going to bring it Sunday against the Pacers — we know that much.
Here’s a closer look at James’ Game 7 experiences...
Cavs vs. Pistons (May 21, 2006)
Score: Pistons 79, Cavs 61
Round: Eastern Conference semifinals
LeBron's line: 27 points (11 of 24), 8 rebounds, 2 assists
Cavs vs. Celtics (May 18, 2008)
Score: Celtics 97, Cavs 92
Round: Eastern Conference semifinals
LeBron's line: 45 points (14 of 29), 5 rebounds, 6 assists
Celtics vs. Heat (June 9, 2012)
Score: Heat 101, Celtics 88
Round: Eastern Conference finals
LeBron's line: 31 points (9 of 21), 12 rebounds, 2 assists
Heat vs. Pacers (June 3, 2013)
Score: Heat 99, Pacers 76
Round: Eastern Conference finals
LeBron's line: 32 points (8 of 17), 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Heat vs. Spurs (June 20, 2013)
Score: Heat 95, Spurs 88
Round: NBA Finals
LeBron's line: 37 points (12 of 23), 12 rebounds, 4 assists
Cavs vs. Warriors (June 19, 2016)
Score: Cavs 93, Warriors 89
Round: NBA Finals
LeBron's line: 27 points (9 of 24), 11 rebounds, 11 assists