LeBron James Feels Like 'Poop' Amid Lakers' Stunningly Disappointing Season: 'I Hate Losing'

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling, but LeBron James still feels it isn't too late to save their season.

Following a 104-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, the Lakers are now 27-34 for the season, placing them just behind the L.A. Clippers for ninth place in the Western Conference.

Last summer, the team made headlines after they made a series of adjustments to their roster, namely a blockbuster trade for NBA veteran Russell Westbrook. To land the point guard, the Lakers shipped out former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, as well as Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who were members of the Lakers' 2020 championship team.

Now with just 21 games left in the season, the Lakers have only won three out of their last 10 games, and James is holding on to hope that they can go on a last-minute run to secure a spot in the playoffs.

"Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance," James, 37, told reporters after the loss to Dallas (the team's third consecutive defeat). "So, that's my confidence. Obviously, at the end of the day, we've got to come in here and win ballgames and we got to play better."

LeBron James talks about the importance of the #Lakers responding to this loss vs. the Clippers on Thursday and more. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/jIVLjPdEsX — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 2, 2022

"But as long as we got more games to play, we still have a chance," he added.

RELATED: LeBron James on How Trayvon Martin's Death Inspired His Pursuit of Activism: 'We Can't Stop'

Story continues

James, a four-time NBA champion, has only missed the playoffs three times since joining the league in 2003.

But there is a real chance the Lakers could make it a fourth time this year, despite having five potential future Hall of Famers on the team, including, James, Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis.

"I hate losing. I feel like poop right now," James said. "But tomorrow's a new day, and I'm going to be prepared for the Clippers on Thursday."

RELATED: Adam Sandler Stars in First Teaser for Basketball Drama Hustle Produced by LeBron James

Earlier this week, the Lakers suffered a painful 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles, where footage of fans booing the team went viral.

RELATED VIDEO: LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart Ejected from Lakers vs. Pistons Game Following Bloody Scuffle

In one instance, James was seen getting into it with a fan mid-game, telling the heckler to "shut yo a— up."

After Tuesday's loss, he told reporters, "If you follow my career, I will get into it with a fan. So, that wasn't nothing out of the ordinary for me."

He added that he didn't want the fan to "tell me how to play basketball. Not him. Not that guy."