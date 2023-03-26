LeBron James makes long-awaited return to Lakers on Sunday

"The King" has made his return.

LeBron James entered Sunday's home game against the Chicago Bulls for the Los Angeles Lakers with 6:32 left in the first quarter. He replaced starting guard Austin Reaves and threw chalk in the air, much to the crowd's delight.

This is only the second time in James' 20-year career coming off the bench. The only other time was in 2007 when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has not played since Feb. 26 against the Dallas Mavericks due to a lingering injury to his right foot tendon. He missed 13 games as the Lakers try to make a playoff push.

Ahead of his return, the 19-time All-Star suited up and participated in shootaround at Crypto.com Arena. The team officially made him available to play after he was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day. On Saturday, his injury status was upgraded from out to doubtful.

The team posted a video on Twitter of James shooting in warmups with the caption, "King Day."

Shortly after that, the team made another post making James' availability "officially official."

On Thursday, the new all-time NBA scoring leader gave fans an update on his status via Twitter, saying that he had no clear timetable for return, but that he was "working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is."

The Lakers are currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 37-37 record. They are carrying a three-game win streak into Sunday's matchup.

