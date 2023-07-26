LeBron James' eldest son Bronny stable after cardiac arrest

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, with his son Bronny

Bronny James, the eldest son of basketball great LeBron James, is in a stable condition after suffering a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the family said.

A statement to ESPN said the 18-year-old was training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team when the incident happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," it read.

"He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU (intensive care unit)."

It added: "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

When LeBron James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers in August 2022, keeping him at the club through the 2024-2025 season, one of the key factors was to extend his career in order to play with or against Bronny, his eldest son.

NFL star Damar Hamlin, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, tweeted his support for James.

Hamlin was cleared to return to action in April, four months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during an NFL match.

He said: "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

NBA legend Magic Johnson said "we are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery".