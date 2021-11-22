LeBron James ejected after elbowing Isiah Stewart
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Rod Beard: #Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart.
Source: Twitter @detnewsRodBeard
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Would/should the Lakers without LeBron even be favored in a game on the road against the Pistons? They’re now down 13 with 13 mins left in the game. – 7:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With LeBron possibly getting suspended, an 8-12 record and a six-game losing streak coming out of this road trip now seems entirely possible. – 7:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.
Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
LeBron James ejected for elbow to face of #Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart: https://t.co/UEvXWct1v7 pic.twitter.com/PaWW78h9R0 – 7:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Suspend LeBron for a game – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.
The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN – 7:45 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m currently observing the discourse around LeBron and the events in the Lakes-Pistons game – 7:44 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wild scene on the floor here finally results in Ellington shooting 1 technical FT, and Jackson 2 on the other end (for the flagrant).
Pistons lead 79-67 with 9:18 left in the 3rd Q. THT is in for LeBron.
Crowd stayed calm and patient throughout, thankfully, here in Detroit. – 7:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron and Stewart both ejected. Russell Westbrook also with a technical. They’re going to try to start this game back up now… – 7:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Stu Lantz on our @SpectrumSN broadcast: “It’s almost like LeBron was trying to free his arm, and inadvertently clipped (Stewart),” as the two tossled for position on a rebound. – 7:36 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I guess it never occurred to me that LeBron getting ejected was something that could happen. – 7:36 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Isaiah Stewart is also ejected. Looks like Russ got a tech. Could not hear Scott Foster in the arena because of the uproar from the fans as soon as LeBron was ejected, followed by the PA instructing the audience NOT to throw anything on the floor. – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Has LeBron ever been ejected before? – 7:36 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Very low on the list of things that matter amid an ugly situation that could have been much worse is the fact that LeBron exits with… 10 points. The streak lives. – 7:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Yea, understandable to see LeBron get ejected. He basically close punched Isaiah Stewart in the eye and that caused everything. – 7:35 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Has Bron ever gotten a Flagrant 2 before? – 7:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wow LeBron ejected – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LeBron James gets ejected. This place erupts with boos toward LeBron. The Detroiters who are wearing Lakers jerseys have turned back into Detroiters.
You don’t mess with Beef Stew lol. – 7:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bro trynna get Bron forreal 😳 – 7:35 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron has been ejected. – 7:35 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James called for flagrant foul 2 and ejected from game. – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Flagrant 2 on LeBron? Scott Foster taking control – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart end up ejected after all that. – 7:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LEBRON HAS BEEN EJECTED. STEWART COULD BE IN THE TUNNEL!!! – 7:34 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. That started the altercation – 7:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron got a Flagrant 2, and is ejected. – 7:34 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Flagrant foul 2 on LeBron – ejected. – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart. – 7:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron has been called for a flagrant 2 and is ejected. – 7:34 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Will #NoPlaceForThat Twitter come for LeBron or is he untouchable? @dieter – 7:34 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron thrown out of the game as well for a Flagrant 2… – 7:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Like I said, these two teams play a week from now. I can’t imagine Stewart and LeBron will both be available to play. – 7:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Crazy scene here in Detroit, where Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was bleeding from his face an elbow from LeBron James hit him. Stewart did all he could to get after James. – 7:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yeah Bron is probably gonna get ejected for that – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
LeBron caught Isaiah’s face with his arm, looked like. Like, REALLY caught him. That looked awful, and explains the blood. Not sure what they will call here – 7:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 – 7:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Scott Foster just announced they’re reviewing the hostile action. The camera just replayed LeBron’s shot to Stewart’s face, and the crowd is now getting rowdy.
Might remind everyone we are in Detroit, where there’s a sensitivity to these things. – 7:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Just saw the replay on the jumbotron. LeBron basically closed-fist punched Isaiah Stewart during a free throw. That’s why Isaiah wanted to get him.
LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
ahhh lebron elbowed isaiah stewart in the face on the free throw line – 7:31 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
LeBron cheap shot to the face of Beef Stew. Eject him! #pistons – 7:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru – 7:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron appeared to give Stewart a good elbow on his face on the free throw. Calamity erupted. We still haven’t settled the scene. – 7:29 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
The whole fracas starting with LeBron hitting Stewart in the face with a closed fist on a box out on the free throw. – 7:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Stewart is bleeding all over the place. He just tried to go at LeBron AGAIN. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Something happened where Isaiah Stewart ended up on ground. He is going after LeBron and Russ. He has to be held back by several players and coaches.
There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Isaiah Stewart got up and went for LeBron. He’s made multiple efforts to go at him. Don’t know what got him that mad. – 7:27 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
It takes until the third quarter, but LeBron is now the first Lakers starter to hit a three tonight. – 7:21 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Interesting: a second shift for Dwight in this quarter. He’s got a team-high 10 points and LeBron is still on the bench with about 3 min to go. – 6:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron is playing defense like he’s trying to get Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas traded. – 6:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hami hit a 3 that LeBron let him take. LeBron just shook his head after. – 6:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A lineup with LeBron, Melo, Monk, Dwight and THT is getting cooked by Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo. Welp. – 6:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron got to the rim with LAL up 6, but wasn’t able to finish, and Detroit got an open transition 3 on the other end.
Had a chance to be +8 in the Jordan-at-center lineup, instead it’s 20-17 with ‘Melo about to check in. – 6:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With 3 Davis buckets right at the rim, 2 of them coming in transition, the Lakers hold an early 16-12 lead at Detroit.
Westbrook has a pair of mid-range pull-up J’s, and LeBron 2 FG’s to go with a DJ dunk.
LAL are 8 of 11, and DET 6 of 12, into the first time out. – 6:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James is in the building, and he got rousing cheers when he came out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/WYKBvbSIq9 – 5:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are going back to their big starting lineup against Detroit:
DeAndre Jordan
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 5:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan. – 5:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron came through his first game back, at Boston, just fine physically. He’ll start today at Detroit, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Lakers LeBron James will play tonight at #Pistons.
#DFS – 4:32 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James came through Celtics game fine and is “good to go” vs Pistons tonight, Vogel said. – 4:31 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron James will play vs. Detroit, Frank Vogel said. James had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. – 4:31 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ first game vs Boston and availability today vs DET: “He came through fine and he’s good to go” – 4:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “good to go” today against the Pistons. – 4:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron James will play tonight against Detroit – 4:31 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen A. Smith laid out exactly what it will take for LeBron James to earn his place in the GOAT discussion.
#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow
sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 4:21 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LeBron James is still listed as questionable tonight in Detroit. However, I just walked past the training room and he’s blasting Eminem lmao. So, yeah. – 3:34 PM
More on this storyline
Rod Beard: On the replay, it looks like LeBron James got Isaiah Stewart with an elbow or a punch. That’s where the blood came from apparently. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / November 21, 2021
Bill Oram: Absolute melee in Detroit. Isaiah Stewart is trying to take the entire Lakers team on. He is bleeding from the face. Because of the history, PA announcer repeatedly stressing that fans do not come onto the floor. -via Twitter @billoram / November 21, 2021