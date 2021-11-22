LeBron James ejected after elbowing Isiah Stewart

Rod Beard: #Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart.

Source: Twitter @detnewsRodBeard

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Would/should the Lakers without LeBron even be favored in a game on the road against the Pistons? They’re now down 13 with 13 mins left in the game. – 7:57 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

With LeBron possibly getting suspended, an 8-12 record and a six-game losing streak coming out of this road trip now seems entirely possible. – 7:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Lakers TV is hilarious right now. “LeBron James drew blood on Isaiah Stewart” “LeBron went over to apologize and Stewart was having none of it”. This is cable news propaganda – 7:53 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

One game to Bron and fine Isaiah Stewart.

Whatchu expect bruh to do when he get punched in the face and bleeding? – 7:53 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

LeBron James ejected for elbow to face of #Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart: https://t.co/UEvXWct1v7 pic.twitter.com/PaWW78h9R0 – 7:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Suspend LeBron for a game – 7:50 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gotta imagine a suspension is coming for Isaiah Stewart. You lose it like that and you’re gonna miss a game or two.

The real question is if LeBron James also gets a suspension or not. Flagrant 2’s pretty regularly do also come with a one-game suspension. We’ll see tomorrow! – 7:48 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

So many people making sure nobody touches LeBron pic.twitter.com/FewhH1L7IN – 7:45 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I’m currently observing the discourse around LeBron and the events in the Lakes-Pistons game – 7:44 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ LeBron James ejected for this blow to face of Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/fsRtNJgekF – 7:40 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Wild scene on the floor here finally results in Ellington shooting 1 technical FT, and Jackson 2 on the other end (for the flagrant).

Pistons lead 79-67 with 9:18 left in the 3rd Q. THT is in for LeBron.

Crowd stayed calm and patient throughout, thankfully, here in Detroit. – 7:39 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James was ejected as a result of a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart, after an official’s review. pic.twitter.com/FQssFEw3jH – 7:38 PM

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

Isaiah Stewart, who suffered a cut to his face, is likely to get multiple game suspension. If LeBron gets a game that means he’s out vs the Knicks on Tuesday. – 7:38 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

LeBron James has been ejected for a flagrant 2, two tech ejection for Isaiah Stewart, tech on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/ImP0tXA7wS – 7:37 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron and Stewart both ejected. Russell Westbrook also with a technical. They’re going to try to start this game back up now… – 7:37 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Stu Lantz on our @SpectrumSN broadcast: “It’s almost like LeBron was trying to free his arm, and inadvertently clipped (Stewart),” as the two tossled for position on a rebound. – 7:36 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

I guess it never occurred to me that LeBron getting ejected was something that could happen. – 7:36 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Stewart is also ejected. Looks like Russ got a tech. Could not hear Scott Foster in the arena because of the uproar from the fans as soon as LeBron was ejected, followed by the PA instructing the audience NOT to throw anything on the floor. – 7:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Also, I’m not sure if Isaiah Stewart got tossed. I imagine so, but I couldn’t hear it after the elation of LeBron getting tossed. – 7:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Has LeBron ever been ejected before? – 7:36 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

Very low on the list of things that matter amid an ugly situation that could have been much worse is the fact that LeBron exits with… 10 points. The streak lives. – 7:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Yea, understandable to see LeBron get ejected. He basically close punched Isaiah Stewart in the eye and that caused everything. – 7:35 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Has Bron ever gotten a Flagrant 2 before? – 7:35 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Wow LeBron ejected – 7:35 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LeBron James gets ejected. This place erupts with boos toward LeBron. The Detroiters who are wearing Lakers jerseys have turned back into Detroiters.

You don’t mess with Beef Stew lol. – 7:35 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bro trynna get Bron forreal 😳 – 7:35 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron has been ejected. – 7:35 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James called for flagrant foul 2 and ejected from game. – 7:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Flagrant 2 on LeBron? Scott Foster taking control – 7:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

So both LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart end up ejected after all that. – 7:34 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

LEBRON HAS BEEN EJECTED. STEWART COULD BE IN THE TUNNEL!!! – 7:34 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James ejected with a flagrant 2 foul on Isaiah Stewart. That started the altercation – 7:34 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron got a Flagrant 2, and is ejected. – 7:34 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Flagrant foul 2 on LeBron – ejected. – 7:34 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Lakers LeBron James has been ejected from the game for a hit on #Pistons Isaiah Stewart. – 7:34 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron has been called for a flagrant 2 and is ejected. – 7:34 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Will #NoPlaceForThat Twitter come for LeBron or is he untouchable? @dieter – 7:34 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron thrown out of the game as well for a Flagrant 2… – 7:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Like I said, these two teams play a week from now. I can’t imagine Stewart and LeBron will both be available to play. – 7:34 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Crazy scene here in Detroit, where Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was bleeding from his face an elbow from LeBron James hit him. Stewart did all he could to get after James. – 7:33 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Yeah Bron is probably gonna get ejected for that – 7:33 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

LeBron caught Isaiah’s face with his arm, looked like. Like, REALLY caught him. That looked awful, and explains the blood. Not sure what they will call here – 7:33 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

ISAIAH STEWART WANTS LEBRON pic.twitter.com/gw6u84Pqr6 – 7:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Scott Foster just announced they’re reviewing the hostile action. The camera just replayed LeBron’s shot to Stewart’s face, and the crowd is now getting rowdy.

Might remind everyone we are in Detroit, where there’s a sensitivity to these things. – 7:32 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Just saw the replay on the jumbotron. LeBron basically closed-fist punched Isaiah Stewart during a free throw. That’s why Isaiah wanted to get him.

LeBron will get ejected. That was intentional. – 7:32 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

ahhh lebron elbowed isaiah stewart in the face on the free throw line – 7:31 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

LeBron cheap shot to the face of Beef Stew. Eject him! #pistons – 7:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Wild scene here in Detroit where Isaiah Stewart, bleeding from his face from contact from LeBron James, repeatedly had to be separated from James and other Lakers players. pic.twitter.com/OAP49jWGru – 7:30 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron appeared to give Stewart a good elbow on his face on the free throw. Calamity erupted. We still haven’t settled the scene. – 7:29 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The whole fracas starting with LeBron hitting Stewart in the face with a closed fist on a box out on the free throw. – 7:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Stewart is bleeding all over the place. He just tried to go at LeBron AGAIN. – 7:28 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Something happened where Isaiah Stewart ended up on ground. He is going after LeBron and Russ. He has to be held back by several players and coaches.

There’s blood coming from his eye. – 7:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Isaiah Stewart got up and went for LeBron. He’s made multiple efforts to go at him. Don’t know what got him that mad. – 7:27 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

It takes until the third quarter, but LeBron is now the first Lakers starter to hit a three tonight. – 7:21 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Interesting: a second shift for Dwight in this quarter. He’s got a team-high 10 points and LeBron is still on the bench with about 3 min to go. – 6:59 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

LeBron is playing defense like he’s trying to get Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas traded. – 6:47 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hami hit a 3 that LeBron let him take. LeBron just shook his head after. – 6:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A lineup with LeBron, Melo, Monk, Dwight and THT is getting cooked by Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo. Welp. – 6:42 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron got to the rim with LAL up 6, but wasn’t able to finish, and Detroit got an open transition 3 on the other end.

Had a chance to be +8 in the Jordan-at-center lineup, instead it’s 20-17 with ‘Melo about to check in. – 6:23 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With 3 Davis buckets right at the rim, 2 of them coming in transition, the Lakers hold an early 16-12 lead at Detroit.

Westbrook has a pair of mid-range pull-up J’s, and LeBron 2 FG’s to go with a DJ dunk.

LAL are 8 of 11, and DET 6 of 12, into the first time out. – 6:18 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Lakers LeBron James is in the building, and he got rousing cheers when he came out for warmups. pic.twitter.com/WYKBvbSIq9 – 5:40 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers are going back to their big starting lineup against Detroit:

DeAndre Jordan

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Avery Bradley

Russell Westbrook – 5:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Starters at Detroit: Westbrook, Bradley, LeBron, Davis and Jordan. – 5:30 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

The Monday Drive: Caveat emptor — buying expensive tickets to see NBA superstars like Steph Curry, LeBron James requires some research first: https://t.co/8FiOMzfqI4 pic.twitter.com/szqvPl8pbm – 5:22 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron came through his first game back, at Boston, just fine physically. He’ll start today at Detroit, per Frank Vogel. – 4:32 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Lakers LeBron James will play tonight at #Pistons.

#DFS – 4:32 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

LeBron James came through Celtics game fine and is “good to go” vs Pistons tonight, Vogel said. – 4:31 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

LeBron James will play vs. Detroit, Frank Vogel said. James had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. – 4:31 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ first game vs Boston and availability today vs DET: “He came through fine and he’s good to go” – 4:31 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is “good to go” today against the Pistons. – 4:31 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

LeBron James will play tonight against Detroit – 4:31 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Stephen A. Smith laid out exactly what it will take for LeBron James to earn his place in the GOAT discussion.

#Lakers #NBA #LakeShow

sportscasting.com/stephen-a-smit… – 4:21 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

LeBron James is still listed as questionable tonight in Detroit. However, I just walked past the training room and he’s blasting Eminem lmao. So, yeah. – 3:34 PM

Rod Beard: On the replay, it looks like LeBron James got Isaiah Stewart with an elbow or a punch. That’s where the blood came from apparently. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / November 21, 2021

Bill Oram: Absolute melee in Detroit. Isaiah Stewart is trying to take the entire Lakers team on. He is bleeding from the face. Because of the history, PA announcer repeatedly stressing that fans do not come onto the floor. -via Twitter @billoram / November 21, 2021