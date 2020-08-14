LeBron James, Dodgers make stadium a voting center for November’s election

In June, NBA star LeBron James started a voting rights group, More Than a Vote, to battle voter suppression, ESPN reported.

Now James, who previously played for the Cavaliers and Miami Heat and is currently trying to guide the Lakers to an NBA title this season, is teaming with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make Dodger Stadium a polling place for November’s general election, according to ESPN.

It will be the first Major League Baseball stadium to be used as a place to vote, according to CBS Sports.

The outlet reported NBA arenas in Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee are also acting as voting centers for November’s election, which features President Donald Trump aiming for re-election against former Vice President Joe Biden.

ESPN reported “all registered voters in Los Angeles County will be able to park for free and vote at the stadium. The county allows voters to use any of the nearly 1,000 vote centers in the metropolitan area.”

It’s not known whether voting will be done indoors or outside the stadium, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines will be adhered to, according to ESPN.