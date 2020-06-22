LeBron James' 'The Decision' Will Be Explored in New Episode of ESPN Docuseries — Watch Trailer

It's been a decade, but some fans still aren't over LeBron James' infamous "decision" to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010.

A new episode of ESPN's docuseries Backstory will go behind-the-scenes of the television special, The Decision, during which James, now 34, announced he'd be leaving his hometown to play with the Miami Heat.

Backstory — a new documentary series that explores the background of sports controversies — will look at the "far-reaching consequences" of James' TV stunt.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

James — who now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers — gave a televised interview in 2010 on ESPN, during which he announced he was leaving Cleveland and “taking [his] talents to South Beach” to join Dwyane Wade and the Heat. He would go on to win two consecutive championships with the Heat in 2012 and 2013.

RELATED: LeBron James, Kevin Hart and Other Celebrities Partner to Protect Black Voting Rights

The broadcast garnered major attention — at the time Nielson estimated that 9.95 million people tuned in to the show, according to the Associated Press.

Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty

Previous episodes of Backstory include a look at Serena Williams' testy interaction with tennis umpires.

RELATED: LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers Call Out Drew Brees After He Says Players Should Stand During Anthem

The episode debuts Sunday, June 29 at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN.