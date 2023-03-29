Is LeBron James coming to Mavs? The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes so

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons made a surprising prediction when he said Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green would join the Dallas Mavericks.

.@BillSimmons predicts Draymond will sign with the Mavs, followed somehow by LeBron. pic.twitter.com/Aex7TuBw7U — Kenny Bybee (@KennyBybee) March 29, 2023

James and Green would drastically change the Mavs’ fortunes and make them overnight favorites to win the NBA title if they partnered with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavs could sign Green this offseason as the former defensive player of the year does have a player option for the upcoming season. James would be a trickier addition as he is under contract for two more seasons with the Lakers.

Simmons said to revisit his speculation in 18 months and if he is correct the NBA would have a brand new super team in the Mavs.