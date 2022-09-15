LeBron James, Chris Paul 'Horrified' by Robert Sarver Report: 'Our League Definitely Got This Wrong'

Lebron James

LeBron James and Chris Paul are disappointed with the way the NBA is handling the league's investigation into Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver.

On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media following the league's announcement that Sarver would receive a single-year suspension and mandatory conduct training after an investigation revealed the franchise owner had shown racist and misogynistic behavior towards past and present employees.

However, several of Silver's comments fell short with two of the league's biggest stars. Silver stated on Wednesday, "I don't have the right to take away his team. I don't want to rest on that legal point because of course there could be a process to take away someone's team in this league. It's very involved, and I ultimately made the decision that it didn't rise to that level. But, to me, the consequences are severe here on Mr. Sarver."

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James wrote, "Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest… Our league definitely got this wrong. I don't need to explain why. Y'all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I'm gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior."

Read through the Sarver stories a few times now. I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 14, 2022

James, 37, continued, "I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn't right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don't matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul, who found himself in a similar situation as the face of Donald Sterling's Clippers during his 2014 scandal, also shared his disappointment in the league's disciplinary requirements.

Paul, 37, wrote on Twitter, "Like many others, I reviewed the report. I was and am horrified and disappointed by what I read. This conduct especially towards women is unacceptable and must never be repeated. I am of the view that the sanctions fell short in truly addressing what we can all agree was atrocious behavior. My heart goes out to all of the people that were affected."

The findings came from a months-long independent investigation conducted by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz that was prompted by a Nov. 4, 2021 ESPN story detailing allegations of racism and misogyny within Phoenix's workplace culture.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime.

Sarver may not visit at any NBA or WNBA team facilities, attend or participate in any events sponsored by the two leagues, or "have any involvement with the business or basketball operations" of the two clubs, according to the NBA's statement.

Sarver must also "complete a training program focused on respect and appropriate conduct in the workplace" during the course of his suspension. The NBA said it plans to donate the $10 million fine — the maximum permitted by the league's constitution — to "organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace."

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

The investigation, which included interviews with 320 individuals who formerly worked for or currently work for the Suns and Mercury since Sarver took over as team owner in 2004 and "more than 80,000 documents and other materials," found the teams' owner "repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others" on at least five occasions, as well as "made inappropriate comments about the appearance of female employees and other women" and "engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees," among other findings.