LeBron James chides Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez: 'He might get his ass whooped'

The Cleveland Browns beer fridges remain locked, and LeBron James is not happy about it.

Through two weeks, the Browns have been competitive, playing in a pair of tight games with teams that made the playoffs last year.

They’ve also managed to avoid wins in both games in the most Browns of ways.

Kicking woes costing Cleveland

Last week, a blocked field goal in overtime on the heels of a 14-point fourth-quarter rally against the Pittsburgh Steelers was the culprit in a 21-21 tie.

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez reacts after missing an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

On Sunday, the Browns blew a 12-3 fourth-quarter lead on the road against the New Orleans Saints in a 21-18 loss that included two missed field goals and two missed extra points from kicker Zane Gonzalez.

The last two misses were the most painful, as Gonzalez missed a go-ahead extra point with 1:16 left after a miracle 47-yard touchdown on fourth down from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway to tie the game at 18-18.

LeBron James has harsh words for Zane Gonzalez

When Gonzalez got another chance to send the game to overtime after the Saints took a 21-18 lead, the result of the 52-yard try seemed inevitable. He missed, of course, drawing the ire of tortured Browns fans everywhere, including LeBron James, who posted his reaction on Instagram.





“He better not say my bad,” James said. “No, he better not — he might get his ass whooped.”

Missing four kicks feels bad. Drawing that kind of heat from LeBron James as a Cleveland athlete might feel even worse.

