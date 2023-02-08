LeBron James career points tracker: Lakers star passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA scoring record
James set record Thursday vs. Thunder with Abdul-Jabbar in attendance in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James finally caught Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and set the NBA's all-time scoring record on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 career points and held the record from April 1984, eight months before James was born, to Tuesday.
LeBron James’ recent scoring performances
Feb. 4: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126 — 27 points
Feb. 2: Lakers 112, Pacers 111 — 26 points
Jan. 31: Lakers 129, Knicks 123 (OT) — 28 points
Jan. 28: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT) — 41 points
Jan. 25: Lakers 113, Spurs 104 — 20 points
Jan. 24: Clippers 133, Lakers 115 — 46 points