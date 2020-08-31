Bronny James joins esports organization FaZe Clan as ‘FaZe Bronny’

Bronny James joined FaZe Clan and will start streaming his video game play under the name "FaZe Bronny." (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Bronny James has turned pro.

No, he hasn’t joined the NBA and followed in his father’s footsteps — yet.

Bronny, 15, joined FaZe Clan, a professional esports organization, the group announced on Sunday in a video showing both Bronny’s basketball highlights and clips from him playing Fortnight and Call of Duty.

FaZe Bronny

Bronny, the son of Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James, is headed into his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He’s widely considered to be a top prospect in the class of 2023, and is currently No. 24 in ESPN’s rankings.

Bronny has a massive online following already, too. He has more than 5.5 million followers on Instagram, more than 4.3 million on TikTok and more than 300,000 on Twitch. Bronny will start streaming his video game play — mainly Fortnite and Call of Duty — under the new handle “FaZe Bronny.”

Bronny is just the latest athlete to join FaZe Clan. Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster and Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard are all members. There are more than 40 streamers on FaZe Clan’s roster, according to ESPN. They also field competitive teams in Call of Duty League, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, FIFA, Fortnite and VALORANT, per the report.

More from Yahoo Sports: