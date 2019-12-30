LeBron James breaks new ground with 9,000th assist

LeBron James made NBA history when he recorded his 9,000th career assist in the Los Angeles Lakers' clash with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

James, 34, became the ninth player to reach the mark and the first to combine it with a minimum of 9,000 rebounds, which he achieved in November.

The four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion reached the assist milestone with a pass to Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in the first quarter at Staples Center.

James was averaging 25.5 points, 10.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game heading into Sunday's matchup, which Los Angeles won 108-95.

Luka Doncic sent a scare through the Mavs' camp after a heavy fall following a hard foul in the second quarter, but the star guard was cleared to return for the second half. Doncic finished with 19 points in 30 minutes.