LeBron James and Black activists are fighting efforts to misinform Black voters on social media. Here's how.

Four years ago, Russian operatives targeted Black and Latino voters to suppress turnout.

Now these deceptive online campaigns have returned, with activists reporting a surge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and on private messaging apps like WhatsApp.

The aim? To persuade voters of color to sit out the heated race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. But this time activists are fighting back.

On Wednesday, NBA champion LeBron James unveiled a new push called Under Review to challenge attempts to confuse, intimidate or misinform Black voters and dissuade them from casting their ballots.

Over the next two weeks, “Shot Clock” content from comedy duo Desus & Mero, podcast host Jemele Hill and "Breakfast Club" radio host Charlamagne tha God will teach young Black voters how to spot bots and trolls and push back against false or misleading narratives seeking to depress turnout.

“Misinformation is the newest staple of the voter suppression playbook,” Michael Tyler, executive vice president of public affairs of LeBron’s More Than A Vote, a voting rights organization to improve voter turnout in the Black community and reduce voter suppression, said in a statement. “With early voting underway, we’re already seeing the same nonsense we saw in 2016 targeting Black voters.”

Under Review is a collaboration with Win Black, which combats disinformation campaigns, foreign or domestic, targeting Black and Latino communities with counter messaging.

“Black and brown voters are being intentionally, heavily, disproportionately targeted with disinformation,” said Ashley Bryant, co-founder of Win Black, a nonprofit formed by A/B Partners, a multiracial creative studio led by Bryant and Andre Banks.

The pair launched the Win Black/Pa’lante campaign in 2019 to fire back at voter suppression campaigns with posts, videos, GIFs and internet memes, particularly in battleground states where online campaigns to sway Black voters could tilt the election.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James wears a Black Lives Matter shirt as he points up and kneels with teammates during the national anthem prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images via AP, Pool) More

Banks says Win Black/Pa’lante's counteroffensive draws heavily on lessons learned during the 2016 election when the Internet Research Agency, a shadowy organization with ties to the Kremlin, attempted to manipulate the presidential election by using accounts such as “Blacktivist” and “BlackMattersUS” to further inflame racial tensions.

“The IRA created an expansive cross-platform media mirage targeting the Black community, which shared and cross-promoted authentic Black media to create an immersive influence ecosystem,” a report for the Senate Intelligence Committee on Russian disinformation efforts said in 2018.

Social media companies, whose platforms were used to amplify falsehoods, conspiracy theories and inflammatory rhetoric in 2016, have been preparing for November’s presidential election for years.

