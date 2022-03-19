LeBron James' big finish helps Lakers beat Raptors in overtime

Lakers forward LeBron James throws down a dunk against the Raptors during the first half Friday night in Toronto. (Mark Blinch / NBAE via Getty Images)

Behind the stellar play of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and solid play from the reserves, the Lakers pulled out a hard-fought, 128-123 overtime win on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

James had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Westbrook had a triple-double of 22 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to help the Lakers break an 11-game losing streak on the road. James scored 16 of his points in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers forced overtime after Westbrook got a steal on a Raptors inbounds play, then raced up court and knocked down a three-pointer with four-tenths of a second left in the fourth to tie the score at 116.

Avery Bradley knocked down a three-pointer off a pass from Westbrook to give the Lakers a 125-123 lead in overtime and converted two free throws with 12.6 seconds left for a 127-123 lead that sealed the game.

Wenyen Gabriel, who started, contributed 17 points while Bradley (14 points) and Austin Reaves (10 points, seven rebounds, six assists) were big off the bench.





Rookie Scottie Barnes had a season-high 31 points with 17 rebounds and six assists to lead the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. made four of eight three-points to finish with 23 points while Fred VanVleet scored 20 with seven assists.

UP NEXT

AT WASHINGTON

When: 5 p.m. PDT, Saturday.

On the air: TV: Spectrum SportsNet; Radio: 710, 1330

Update: The Wizards (29-40) have lost six straight after falling to the Knicks 100-97 on Friday night in New York. Washington had been challenging Charlotte for 10th in the East but now is 5½ games behind after the Hornets have won five of seven.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.