'All Cash': LeBron James Hails Barack Obama's Smooth 3-Pointer Before Michigan Rally

Basketball king LeBron James gave a sweet shout out Saturday to Barack Obama, who effortlessly made a three-point shot at a Flint, Michigan, basketball court before a campaign rally.
“Whoah, whoah, whoah!” responded one stunned spectator.
“That’s I what do,” Obama bragged just a little as he strode off..
He later tweeted a clip of the feat, with the message: “Shoot your shot,” and a link to iwillvote.com.
James shot back: “You just showing out now my friend ... Ok ok I see. All cash!”
Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! 👌🏾 https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020
The court where Obama nailed his three-pointer was at Flint Northwestern High School, where a number of NBA players got their start.
Obama often played basketball when he was in the White House.
In the new documentary “The Way I See It,” Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza recalled the time he captured the former president blocking a shot by former NBA star Reggie Love. As Obama walked away from the court, he asked Souza: “Did you get that block?”
Twitter followers couldn’t help comparing Obama to Trump’s “shots,” like the time he chucked rolls of paper towels at Puerto Rican hurricane survivors n 2017.
Choose your sharpshooter pic.twitter.com/xedSGy4O2k— Richard (@BigPoppa__) October 31, 2020
Hold on y’all I got a gif for this... pic.twitter.com/80b5wotMgj— Տɑղժɾɑ ժҽҽ ☮︎ (@heyitsSandraDee) November 1, 2020
Mask on. Money 💰 #Vote— Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) November 1, 2020
I'm still geeked he's n my old High school gym, Wildcat 4 life🐯— Beth😘💗😘🍷🥃🎈🦊🐥💐🌸💮 (@BethJeannineW) November 1, 2020
