LeBron James is back: Lakers star playing tonight vs. Cavaliers

Lakers forward LeBron James drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane during a game on Oct. 24. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Lakers star LeBron James will start against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday after missing the last two games with a sore ankle, the team announced.

James missed games against the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder because of the injury, which he sustained in the Lakers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Despite managing to finish the game, James hasn't played since. James was considered a game-time decision heading into the contest at Staples Center, which tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Coach Frank Vogel said Rajon Rondo, who was dealing with a sore right ankle, is “good to go” against the Cavaliers. Vogel also said Anthony Davis will play despite having a sore right knee.

Wayne Ellington is not expected to play as he continues to deal with left hamstring soreness. Vogel said he wants Ellington to practice before he returns to competition.

Staff writer Broderick Turner contributed to this report.

