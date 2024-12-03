LeBron James Addresses Current Shooting Performance: 'I Just Feel Off'

James played his 1,800th career game on Monday, Dec. 2, in which the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80

LeBron James recently addressed his less-than-stellar shooting performance on the court — and the NBA legend admitted that something is “off.”

Following his latest NBA game on Monday, Dec. 2, in which the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-80, James, 39, opened up about his current shooting slump. “It’s everything,” he responded when asked what he believes is the reason for his performance, according to ESPN.

“It's the rhythm. I just feel off rhythm the last few, three or four games,” James added. When pressed about what methods he intends to use to get his game back on track, the Lakers star replied, “Work. Just work. That's all.”

During Monday's game, James shot 25% from the field, marking his sixth consecutive game shooting below 45%, which is his worst shooting performance since his rookie season in 2003, ESPN reported.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick opened up about James’ plan to play all 82 games this season, an idea that is now in question, according to Sports Illustrated. “I don't know if that's in the best interest of him and us if he [plays all 82 games], but if he's feeling well and feeling good, we should play. But we obviously want to manage that as best we can,” Redick said on Monday.

James added his own take on whether or not he is still committed to playing all 82, saying bluntly, “That's a goal, but we'll see. It's something I ain't discussing right now.”

The NBA superstar — who turns 40 in December — spoke to reporters on Wednesday, Nov. 13 after the Lakers' 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies about his eventual retirement from basketball. "I'm not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest." James said, per Bleacher Report and Yahoo Sports.

He continued, "One year, two years, whatever the case may be. I said the other night that I'm not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not."

The Lakers, who have lost five of their last seven games, will next face off against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Dec. 4.