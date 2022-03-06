LeBron James the 7th Laker with multiple 50-point games

Mike Trudell: – @LeBron James is the 7th Laker with multiple 50-point games.* – LeBron (2x) – Shaq (2x) – Chamberlain (2x) – Mikan (4x) – West (5x) – Baylor (17x) – Kobe (25x) *51 at Miami his first season in L.A., and tonight.

Source: Twitter @LakersReporter

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

LeBron goes off for 56 points in Lakers win

sportando.basketball/en/lebron-goes… – 3:29 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: On the historical implications of LeBron James’ 56-point night taking a backseat to current lot the Lakers find themselves in es.pn/3ChhzTQ – 3:21 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Wrote about how LeBron James destroyed the Warriors tonight and the worrisome ‘losing spirit’ Stephen Curry eluded to postgame.

https://t.co/LU0DBf3vPp pic.twitter.com/ygNHmipHO5 – 3:01 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

That was something to see, LeBron scoring 56. He now is just 0.1 points behind Joel Embiid for the league lead in scoring. Somebody bet him at 80-1 a couple months ago to finish first. – 2:35 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch LeBron James drops 56 spot on Warriors, Lakers end slide with win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/06/leb… – 2:17 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

With LeBron dropping 56 on Golden State Saturday night, there’s a new #1 defense in the NBA… pic.twitter.com/sAsHbFD1t1 – 2:06 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on LeBron James’ 56 point performance against his Warriors.

“Once you give him transition buckets and give him any type of confidence, he’s obviously capable of doing what he did tonight, and that’s a tough pill to swallow.” – 2:01 AM

Stanley Johnson @iAmSJ

Bron OD no cap – 1:53 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Warriors had a 97-91 lead with 9:32 to play tonight…

From that point until end of game, LeBron James had 16 points and 4 rebounds… and entire Warriors team had 19 points and 3 rebounds. – 12:57 AM

Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore

Bron had fitty six.. 😤😤 – 12:46 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Warriors vs. Lakers score, takeaways: LeBron James scores 56 points to lead L.A. to victory over Golden State

cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 12:43 AM

Story continues

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

LeBron James scores 56 to lead Lakers over Warriors — and know what his immediate reaction was?

“I don’t give a damn about the 56, I’m just happy we got a win.”

ocregister.com/2022/03/05/leb… – 12:40 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tough night for the LeBron is #washed crowd. – 12:31 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

What Bron is doing at his age is unprecedented. I asked him what goes into taking care of his body at age 37: pic.twitter.com/gNlIwFGTdi – 12:24 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ LeBron James after scoring 56 points in win over Warriors: “I’ve always wanted to have a game that fits any style of play or any era.” pic.twitter.com/q80xgQXqoO – 12:01 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors takeaways: LeBron James scores 56 to drop Golden State to third in West

https://t.co/KqizJI1IOe pic.twitter.com/HvMikIWKr8 – 12:00 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Michael Jordan. First ballot Hall of Famer.

Kobe Bryant. First ballot Hall of Famer. (Rest in Power).

LeBron James: Future first ballot Hall of Famer.

Jamal Crawford: Should make the Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/gccviB5aOe – 11:58 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron: “I feel like my game would fit any era of NBA history.”

Added that he’s always had a growth mindset, and wanted to continue to adapt with the game as it’s evolved. One area for him has been shooting the three, which was critical tonight (6 for 11). – 11:57 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on his training regimen, and how it has involved a lot of sleep and rest pic.twitter.com/JRGGc5SZrV – 11:53 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said his teammates were asking him about scoring 56, and he said he doesn’t give a damn about that tonight, he was just glad they got a win, snapping their 4-game losing streak. – 11:51 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Carmelo Anthony has embraced being a pure scorer (see attached quote from https://t.co/KrBcjKlvxf piece). He put Kevin Durant in that same category.

He said LeBron is different from that, clearly, w/his playmaking. And yet, LeBron ranks 3rd all time, and just scored 56. pic.twitter.com/KeD7obxFId – 11:50 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

LeBron James on the big night in a much-needed win: “Our guys were following me off the floor tonight, they said, ‘How’s it feel to score 56?’

LeBron’s response: “I don’t give a damn about the 56, I’m just happy to get the win.” – 11:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on how he has evolved as a scorer pic.twitter.com/2pv7wSOvkm – 11:50 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Carmelo Anthony on LeBron James and what makes him a unique scorer pic.twitter.com/5IrM55Z3E2 – 11:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Man, I watched a 3 hour Batman film and missed LeBron dropping 56? – 11:42 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points in a game after turning 35:

60 — Kobe Bryant

56 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/yPRhhSQsTN – 11:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron James is the first player in NBA history with a 50-point game before turning 21 and after turning 35. pic.twitter.com/kbYVWNjhpK – 11:36 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

“I’m trying to squeeze as much juice out of this mothaf***in’ orange as I can. And I’m still good. If I was out there on some bullshit, like nasty-looking Bron, I’d have been quit. But I’m still nice as fuck out there!”

– LeBron James on the latest episode of The Shop pic.twitter.com/TmFSanrdwL – 11:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Russell Westbrook on LeBron James’ 56-point game pic.twitter.com/UbFmm0gFcq – 11:31 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

LeBron James on the latest episode of The Shop: “When they talk about the best scorers of all-time, they never mention my name. It pisses me off.”

Tonight, the 37-year-old scored 56 points while shooting 61.3% from the field, 54.5% from three and 92.3% from the free-throw line. – 11:28 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Vogel said that in addition to LeBron, whom he couldn’t have praised more highly after his 56-point showcase, he was impressed with how Reaves and Monk played together.

The Lakers analytics staff has pushed the Arkansas boys’ play all season, Vogel said. – 11:26 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

When asked what he liked from tonight beyond LeBron’s performance, Frank Vogel noted the way Malik Monk and Austin Reaves play together. It’s been noticed as a bench pairing, and something Vogel seems like he wants to maintain moving forward. AK – 11:26 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

That’s 56.0 for @LeBron James ‼️ pic.twitter.com/XGfs2jAzdl – 11:22 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel puts LeBron James’ 56-point game vs Warriors in context of this season pic.twitter.com/0L9jRiX43o – 11:22 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Last four games for the Warriors…

LeBron: 56

Doncic: 41

Towns: 39

Doncic: 34

Yikes. – 11:19 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron’s Best: 61, 57, 56, 56, 55, 52, 52, 51, 51, 51, 51, 51, 50, 49-40 (54x) – 11:18 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James’ 56-point-game vs the Warriors is just five points shy of his career-high 61-point performance with Miami against Charlotte on March 3, 2014 – 11:17 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

LeBron James had 56 points, 10 boards, 3 assists in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors. He shot 19-31 (61.3%) from the field, 6-11 (54.5%) from three and 12-13 (92.3%) from the FT line.

Only one other player age-37 or older had 51+ points in a game: Kobe Bryant in his final game. – 11:16 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lakers 124 (LeBron 56), Warriors 116 | Final | James erupts with his second 50-plus-point game as a Laker and the 13th of his illustrious career.

He finishes 19 for 31 from the field, 6 for 11 from 3 and 12 for 13 from the line. – 11:15 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron summed up tonight with one word: “Desperation.” – 11:13 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

LeBron James’ 56 points take down the struggling Warriors. Lakers beat the Warriors 124-116. – 11:13 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’ve long since given up on the Lakers as a serious championship threat but every now and then LeBron James still manages to make me believe in the impossible. – 11:13 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

lebron’s shot chart vs the dubs pic.twitter.com/MiPs6SvtLj – 11:11 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

LBJ was magnificent. Won’t hear a word about his knee injury from a month ago bc they won and he broke 50 pts and played 39 min. Only when he doesn’t play well or loses. And won’t hear the same ppl ever bring up Curry’s knee injury when they blew that 3-1 lead in Finals 🙄 – 11:11 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron James’ 56 points tonight is the second-highest single-game performance for a player age 37 or older, only trailing Kobe Bryant’s 60 points in his final game. pic.twitter.com/tW6DyIGGyc – 11:11 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

It’d be really cool to see Bron and the Lakers make their season-ending run meaningful. It’d be very cool to see them go into a first-round playoff matchup and wonder what’s possible. – 11:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LeBron James 56 points is second-most scored against a Steve Kerr Warriors team ever … Damian Lillard had 61 points against Warriors in January 2020, but Stephen Curry didn’t play in that one – 11:09 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

“…and with Rams long snapper Jake Orzech sitting courtside, LeBron dropped 93 points as the Lakers won their 13th straight game…” – 11:09 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers get a much needed Win, 124-116 over Warriors…Lebron carries them, just incredible at age 37

-LBJ 56pts 10rebs

-Russ 20pts 4rebs 4ast

-Carmelo 14pts 8rebs

-Monk 12pts 6rebs 5ast

Lakers still have mountain to climb, but for one night, they get a W…

@ESPNLosAngeles – 11:08 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“lebron, how would you describe this one?”

lebron: “desperation” pic.twitter.com/OqWzEq970b – 11:08 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Bron game was good and all but this may have been Russell Westbrook’s best game of the season and he deserves a lot of credit for that rally – 11:08 PM

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

And Bron had 56 …yeeesh – 11:07 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron with 56 in 38 minutes. Year 19. Witnessing Greatness. – 11:07 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

“WHOSE HOUSE??? RAMS HOUSE!!!” – LeBron, postgame, inside Crypto .com Arena. AK – 11:07 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

LeBron scores 56, Golden State loses and the Memphis Grizzlies move up to No. 2 in the Western Conference. – 11:07 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron and Steph exchange a hug after LeBron’s 56-point performance. pic.twitter.com/xJgfI4R8dm – 11:06 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Lakers 124, Warriors 116

The Lakers win their first game after the All-Star break and maintain a one-game lead over New Orleans for the No. 9 seed. LeBron James was incredible, scoring a season-high 56 points.

Up next: at San Antonio on Monday. – 11:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

56 and 10 lol and some people still wanna blame LeBron – 11:06 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Towns. Luka. LeBron. Warriors’ defense has gotten torched by stars lately – 11:05 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

LeBron James whenever there’s an LA Rams player in the building pic.twitter.com/TXj15uSRih – 11:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers escape with a 124-116 win over the Warriors. LeBron James’ final line: 56 points on 19-of-31 shooting from field, 6-of-11 from 3 & 12 of-13 from FT line along with 10 rebounds in 39 minutes. – 11:05 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Well that was certainly one way to snap a losing streak. LeBron James exploded for 56 points on 19-for-31 shooting (6-of-11 from 3, 12-of-13 FTs) and the Lakers beat James’ old foe, Golden State, 124-116, to end a four-game skid. – 11:04 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron to Matthew Stafford: “I can’t have you in the building and not put on a show.” – 11:03 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

The late double on LBJ forced the guy they want to take the shot — Westbrook— shoot and miss badly. But being in a scramble makes getting the defensive rebound a lot tougher #LakersWarriors. – 11:02 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Lol in true LeBron fashion, man has 54 but what does he do? Make the right play for a wide open 3 for Melo. If Melo misses that and the Lakers lose, the TL would’ve killed him for that play. 😂 – 11:02 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors give up an offensive rebound, LeBron finds Melo wide open in the left corner for 3… bang.

Could be the dagger. Warriors down 122-116 with 33.5 left. – 11:02 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron is the 7th Laker with at least 54 points in a game: Mikan (1x), Baylor (6x), West (1x), Wilt (2x), Shaq (1x), Kobe (9x).

(via @JoeyARamirez) – 11:01 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Massive 3 from ‘Melo, and boy, did the Lakers need it.

LAL up 122-116 with 33.5 to play.

Austin Reaves grabbed the offensive board for the extra possession, and LeBron drove and kicked it to ‘Melo. – 11:01 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

LeBron James is crazy lol like what the hell, man. He’s in his 19th season. – 11:00 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL went up 119-112 with a ridiculous alley-oop dunk from LeBron (Monk pass), but then turned it over, unforced, on B2B possessions (Westbrook, then Anthony), with GSW scoring both times to get within 3 points.

Time out LAL, with 1:06 to play. – 10:59 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the lakers have THIS version of lebron and really actually seriously did absolutely nothing to shake up the team at the trade deadline – 10:58 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

lebron catching full speed one handed lobs like that at 37 is just preposterous – 10:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

This Warriors defense is unrecognizable from earlier in the season. Steph turns it over, doesn’t get back, messes up the matchups, nobody communicates to pick up LeBron with the ball, and it falls apart from there into the Monk 3. – 10:56 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Earlier in tonight’s ABC broadcast, Mike Breen noted that LeBron James and Steph Curry went head-to-head 22 times in the Finals.

These matchups are always special — regular season and playoffs. Tonight is no different. – 10:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

LeBron might get… 60??? – 10:51 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

It’s LeBron, an undrafted rookie, a guy who was cut from the Rockets, a guy who was in the G League and a lottery pick who didn’t get a rookie extension with the team who drafted him out there right now. – 10:51 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Only four players in NBA history have scored 50+ points in a game after celebrating their 37th birthday:

Michael Jordan,

Jamal Crawford and

Kobe Bryant

And now

LeBron James – 10:50 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

– @LeBron James is the 7th Laker with multiple 50-point games.*

– LeBron (2x)

– Shaq (2x)

– Chamberlain (2x)

– Mikan (4x)

– West (5x)

– Baylor (17x)

– Kobe (25x)

*51 at Miami his first season in L.A., and tonight. – 10:50 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

Steph vs LeBron round 40 – 10:50 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Oh yes, LeBron and Steph both on. This is the type of basketball we’ve been missing… – 10:50 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Lakers’ LeBron James with his 13th career 50-point game.

– Second among active players to James Harden (23).

– Seventh all-time behind Wilt Chamberlain (118), Michael Jordan (31), Kobe Bryant (25), Harden, Elgin Baylor (17) & Rick Barry (14). – 10:49 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

LeBron challenging Ja for best Grizzlies 50-point game this season. Needs the win though. – 10:48 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

just missing that one LeBron F U three that makes Steph turn around in disgust for this to be a replica of last year’s play-in game. – 10:48 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Fifty(one) piece for LBJ. – 10:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

51 for Bron! – 10:48 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

LeBron has HALF OF ALL LAKERS’ POINTS! – 10:48 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron gets a lefty layup to go and he’s got his 50-piece, tying his career high with the Lakers with 51. – 10:48 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

anthony davis and matthew stafford reacting to lebron going kaboom pic.twitter.com/2DDwwQDgQJ – 10:48 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Oldest NBA players to score 50+ points in a game

1. Suns’ Jamal Crawford in 2019: 39 years old

2. Wizards’ Michael Jordan in 2001: 38 years old

3. Lakers’ Kobe Bryant in 2016: 37 years, 234 days old

4. Lakers’ LeBron James vs. Warriors: 37 years, 65 days old – 10:48 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron vs. the Warriors (with 7:51 remaining):

49 points

17-27 FGs

6-9 3PT

9-9 FTs – 10:46 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Just thought abt that wild Game 1 from Bron where he went for 51, but Cavs lost in OT to the Dubs – 10:46 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

LeBron is still among the best in the league and he’s been special tonight. Without much help, he’s up to 49pts and has hit three straight triples. – 10:46 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

LeBron is 1-1 for his career on threes after Jeff Van Gundy says “heat checks rarely work.” AK – 10:45 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

LeBron to the Warriors: Y’all better double me.

Warriors: You’re not that hot. We’re not leaving Avery Bradley, DJ Augustin, Austin Reaves or Melo.

Bron: Cool – 10:45 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Can LeBron get Kobe’s 60? – 10:44 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James makes back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Lakers up 100-97 with 7:51 left in the 4th. LeBron has 49 points on 66.7 percent shooting, including going 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. – 10:44 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Bron is out of pocket right now. – 10:44 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

A loss to the Lakers coupled with a LeBron 50 piece will have DubNation in shambles. Hanging on by a thread as it is. – 10:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

It’s so sad that LeBron gotta go for 50 just for the Lakers to have a chance – 10:43 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Bron going crazy! – 10:43 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron James. – 10:43 PM

Vince Edwards @VE_12

Bron out here clowning! 😂 – 10:43 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

B2B2B 3’s from LeBron, for a personal 9-0 run.

LAL, quickly, lead 100-97.

Bombs came at: 9:09, 8:39 and 7:53.

LeBron drew a charge on Kuminga, and Curry missed a 3 in between. – 10:43 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

49 for LeBron James. Lakers suddenly up three. Warriors 8-of-18 on free throws. Stat that’ll loom large if it’s a close loss. – 10:43 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Heat check, LeBron. My goodness. – 10:43 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James doing everything. Then again, it’s pretty sad that he needs to score 49 points just so the Lakers can have a 100-97 lead over the Warriors with 7:51 left. – 10:43 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Don’t take LeBron James for granted. – 10:43 PM

De’Andre Hunter @DreHunter

Bron unbelievable bruh 😂 – 10:43 PM

Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer

King James. – 10:43 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

This is why trading LeBron would be fucking stupid. – 10:42 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

LeBron es enfuego. Now 6 of 9 from 3. Lakers retake the lead – 10:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Lakers: 51

LeBron: 49

7:51 left – 10:42 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron up to 49, Lakers lead 100-97… – 10:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

coming down to the wire here in LA, Lakers lead LeBron 51-46 with 8:30 left in the 4th. – 10:42 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ok LeBron this is nuts. – 10:41 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

LeBron has equaled his season-high with that 3 — giving him 43 on the night. He’s 15 for 25 in 30 minutes. – 10:40 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

LeBron getting 50 tonight. At age 37. – 10:33 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Warriors 94, Lakers 89

The Lakers have stuck around despite multiple Golden State runs. LeBron James has 40 points on 14-24 FGs. The benches have been the biggest difference in this game so far — the Warriors’ bench is just thoroughly outplaying the Lakers’. – 10:30 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL’s small lineup, going against a nearly-as-small Warriors lineup, struggled in the first half, but won the 3rd Q minutes 6-3 after LeBron checked out, to trim the deficit to 5 at 94-89 going into the 4th. – 10:29 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lebron’s 40pts is in just 28 minutes (14-24 from field)… – 10:22 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James has 40 points with 3 minutes left in the third quarter…and the Lakers are losing by eight points. Same. Old. Story.

His 19th season is being wasted… – 10:22 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

LeBron has 40 with 3 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter and the Lakers are down 10 – 10:21 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron has his 2nd 40-point game of the season, in 28 minutes so far. He’s 14 for 24, with 3 3’s, plus 9 of 9 at the FT line.

He’ll sit with LAL trailing 91-83 with 3:06 left in the 3rd Q. – 10:21 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

LeBron James has 40 points on 14-of-24 shooting in just 28 minutes. – 10:21 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James is up to 40 points with 3 minutes left in the 3rd Q. He’s 14-of-24 from the field, 9-of-9 on FTs. His season high is 43. But the Lakers trail 91-81. – 10:20 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

LeBron with 40 in 27 minutes with 3:30 left in the third – 10:20 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Lebron doing everything humanly possible and the Warriors are just calmly keeping it at arm’s length. – 10:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Yup, LeBron is going for 40. – 10:16 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

lebron busted out the finger wag after a should-be goaltend pic.twitter.com/moaTeLOBuK – 10:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors lead the Lakers 67-62 at halftime. They got great play out of their bench in the second quarter, sparked by Jordan Poole. He has a team-high 16 points on 6-8 shooting.

Golden State had no answer for (starting center) Lebron James, though, who has a game-high 26 points. – 9:45 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Warriors 67, Lakers 62

An impressive end to the half from LA, who trailed by 14 points with 2:26 remaining in the 2nd. The Lakers aren’t getting anything from their bench and are struggling to find productive lineups. LeBron James has 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. – 9:44 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors hold a 67-62 half-time lead over the Lakers. LeBron James (26 points on 10-of-15 shooting) keeping the Lakers in it, while Jordan Poole (16 points) and Steph Curry (14) are leading the Warriors. But both teams plagued with bad stretches of play. – 9:44 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL managed an 11-2 run to close the 2nd Q, capped by a 3 from LeBron with 0.4 seconds on the clock, to trim what had grown to a 14-point deficit down to 5 at 67-62.

LeBron had 26 points on 10 of 15 FG’s.

LAL led by 14 in the 1st before GSW’s answer. – 9:43 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

6 of the 9 Lakers who played in the 1st half – Anthony, Monk, Bradley, Reaves, Johnson, Augustin – are on minimum salaried contracts

The only Lakers who played and make more than the minimum are LeBron, Westbrook and THT – 9:43 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers down just 5 at the half, 67-62 Warriors…Lebron 26pts – 9:43 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

With 15 minutes played tonight, LeBron James just passed Karl Malone for 2nd in all-time NBA minutes played, including the postseason:

1) Kareem: 66,297 (8,851 playoff)

2) LeBron: 62,760 (11,035)

3) Malone: 62,759 (7,907)

LeBron ranks No. 1 in postseason minutes. – 9:28 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron back on the Lakers’ bench – 9:20 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

That’s a good quarter of effort and energy for the Lakers, who have a 32-25 lead over the Warriors. LeBron James leads all scorers with 13 points and Russ has made each of his three shots from the field. – 9:08 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 25

That was the Lakers’ best first quarter post-All-Star break. They lived at the rim, scoring 18 paint points. This small-ball starting group works well together. LeBron James has 13 points. Russell Westbrook has 6 points. – 9:08 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Lakers 32, Warriors 25 | End 1 | LeBron with 13, Steph with 7. Lakers shooting 54.2% (13-24), Warriors shooting 41.7% (10-24). – 9:06 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron has 13 points already after a put-back layup. Still 4 minutes left in the 1st Q.

LAL’s lead is up to 14 after Monk followed with a 3, his 2nd. – 8:59 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron remains in the game, and made the FT. He appears to be fine. – 8:58 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron finished an and-1 through contact from Jordan Poole, who grabbed LeBron’s right arm.

LeBron asked for a time out, and the training staff’s been using a HyperVolt on his arm throughout the time out.

LAL lead 19-11. – 8:57 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

LeBron James was hurting. Appears to be his right hand or right elbow. – 8:56 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Jordan Poole grabbed LeBron James’ right elbow, and he immediately showed pain. LeBron getting treatment with a massage gun on the bench during the timeout – 8:56 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LeBron James appears to have some discomfort in his right elbow. The Lakers have called timeout and James’ is being worked on by his longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias. – 8:55 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

LeBron is absolutely killing the Warriors in those pick-and-roll actions. – 8:54 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James almost tripped getting back on defense with some of the fans sitting courtside stretching out their feet as if they’re in their living room. – 8:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Russ is 3-3 so far — with six points to complement LeBron’s early eight.

Lakers up 17-9. – 8:52 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said he wasn’t happy with his free throw shooting early this season, and put some extra time in.

He shot 74.8% before the break, and so far is at 82.1 after the break, including his first two tonight. – 8:52 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

After LeBron James came up short on that lob, he started pulling at his left hip area. He’s walking it off, though. – 8:44 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Los Angeles is taking it straight to the rim early. They’re first bucket comes on a pick-and-roll, LeBron finishes at the rim. – 8:43 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

they really waited until after the game to do this ceremony. always thought what LeBron did to Paul Pierce couldnt ever be topped nope this is it – 8:41 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

LeBron is starting at center tonight for the Lakers. – 8:40 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

In Australia, this season’s top-selling NBA jerseys are:

1. Patty Mills

2. Stephen Curry

3. LeBron James

4. Josh Giddey

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

International players are thriving, which helps the NBA’s globalization efforts and worldwide popularity: basketballnews.com/stories/an-ins… – 3:48 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Fun fact: LeBron has played with 48 different teammates since joining the Lakers in 2018.

That’s an average of 12 new teammates every season.

(Submitted by @othmanhawasly) pic.twitter.com/UradcEqNJz – 1:22 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

LeBron James, #Browns‘ Jadeveon Clowney, Wyatt Teller, Greg Newsome get Combine shout-outs From @ByNateUlrich: beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:58 AM

More on this storyline

StatMuse: LeBron James is now No. 2 in all-time minutes including playoffs. He is around 3,500 minutes away from Kareem, which he will catch next season. pic.twitter.com/bfPLihSkIf -via Twitter @statmuse / March 6, 2022

StatMuse: Nikola Jokic no longer has the highest PER season of all time. It’s now Giannis. 32.2 PER — Giannis this season 32.1 PER — Wilt in 1961-62 32.0 PER — Nikola Jokic this season pic.twitter.com/jl1CDGOznD -via Twitter @statmuse / March 3, 2022

Jorge Sierra: 🐐 MOST PLAYOFF SERIES LED IN SCORING 🐐 Michael Jordan: 36 LeBron James: 36 There’s a caveat, though: MJ played only 37 series to LeBron’s 49. Jordan was only outscored once… by Terry Cummings… by one point. -via Twitter @hoopshype / March 1, 2022